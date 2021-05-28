Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: DL Kanye Varner

Kanye Varner is one of the top defensive linemen in the Peach State. With multiple upperclassmen on the roster, Syracuse needs an influx of young talent that are able to contribute early in their career. Where does Syracuse stand in its recruitment of Varner? Who is the Orange's biggest competition? That and more in our breakdown here.

Player: Kanye Varner

Position: Defensive Line

School: Jonesboro High School (GA)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 270

Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Kansas State, UCF

Official Visits Scheduled: Kansas State (June 11th), Syracuse (June 25th).

Scouting Report: Varner is an athletic, versatile defensive lineman who can play inside or outside in the Orange's 3-3-5 system. He has enough strength to play tackle, but it is his quickness, athleticism and explosiveness at his size that makes him difficult for offensive linemen to block. That makes him productive on the edge as well.

Recruitment: Syracuse is one of the top options for Varner. He has an official visit scheduled for June 25th where he will get a closer look at the program. The Orange is batting primarily Arkansas and Kansas State for his services. Varner has an official visit scheduled to Kansas State for the weekend of the 11th and is expected to visit Arkansas next month as well. Those visits will play a big role in where his recruitment goes this summer.

Why Varner is Important: You can never have enough athleticism along the defensive line, including athletic players who are versatile enough to move inside or out. That is exactly what Varner brings to the table. As Syracuse looks to transform its roster to fit the 3-3-5, players like Varner and DJ Jackson are crucial recruiting battles.