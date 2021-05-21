Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: DL Q'Yaeir Price

Syracuse is set to host more than a dozen prospects for official visits next month, and Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic defensive lineman Q'Yaeir Price is one of them. Where do things stand in his recruitment? How does Syracuse fit into it? What type of player is Price? Full breakdown and insider analysis:

Player: Q'Yaeir Price

Position: Defensive End

School: DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 245 pounds

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia.

Official Visits Scheduled: June 18th (Syracuse), June 25th (West Virginia)

Scouting Report: Price plays with a relentless motor. He uses his first step to get into the backfield and goes around opposing offensive linemen more often than through them. Price has the frame and athleticism to play inside or outside along the defensive line. The keys for Price at the next level are to add moves to his pass rushing arsenal, specifically power moves, and be able to utilize his hands in order to help shed blocks when needed. Maintaining leverage will also be an important area of development.

Recruitment: The fact that Price is officially visiting is big for Syracuse. Price says Syracuse is one of the schools standing out to him. West Virginia, however, is also prioritizing him and has an official scheduled. The Mountaineers are Syracuse's biggest competition here. If Syracuse can wow him on the official, it will put the Orange in a good spot in his recruitment. He is looking to decide in mid to late summer.

Why Price is Important: Syracuse is getting back into New Jersey in the last couple of recruiting cycles. Syracuse got the top defensive back in the state in 2021 (Duce Chestnut) and has a talented running back committed from the Garden State in 2022 (LeQuint Allen). With Price as a priority target, with one of the top position groups Syracuse is recruiting in 2022, from New Jersey and with several power five offers, this would be a big win if the Orange can pull it off.