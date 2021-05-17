Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: QB Henry Belin

Syracuse has been recruiting class of 2022 Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes quarterback Henry Belin for quite some time. Few schools have prioritized him as much as the Orange. What is the latest in Belin's recruitment? Where does Syracuse stand? What type of player is he? Full breakdown here.

Player: Henry Belin

Position: Quarterback

School: Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 pounds

Other Notable Offers: Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Vanderbilt

Official Visits Scheduled: None

Scouting Report: Belin has a cannon of an arm and combines that with above average accuracy. Belin is not necessarily considered a dual threat quarterback, but does move better than most give him credit for. He has good size for the position, is a smart player and can make all of the throws. Syracuse has been high on him for a while for a reason.

Recruitment: The question with Belin is why does someone with that type of an arm only have a few power five offers? The lack of camps last summer, and lack of a junior season until this spring, really hurt his recruitment. It prevented more exposure for him, being seen live by coaches and showing off how he has developed. Syracuse recognizing the talent early may pay dividends. The Orange seems to be in the best spot as of now, but other programs are lurking. Duke, Michigan, Northwestern and others are keeping tabs, but none have offered yet. Syracuse is working to get him on campus for an official visit next month.

Why Belin is Important: Syracuse needs to get a quality quarterback prospect in each recruiting cycle. We saw how critical quarterback depth is during last season when Syracuse was forced to start three different players at the sport's most important position. Belin has been Syracuse's top target for a while. Missing on him would sting quite a bit.