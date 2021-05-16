Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: DE/OLB James Pearce

James Pearce is a talented defensive athlete prospect with a plethora of power five offers. In the latest edition of our Syracuse Priority Target Confidential series, we take a look a detailed look at Pearce as a player and where his recruitment currently stands.

Player: James Pearce

Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker

School: Zebulon B. Vance High School (Charlotte, NC)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 230 pounds

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma

Official Visits Scheduled: None

Scouting Report: Pearce is a twitchy, explosive athlete. He has a great frame that will allow him to add weight within a collegiate strength and conditioning program without losing his burst off the edge. Because of his ability to rush the passer, he could translate to a defensive end or outside linebacker at the next level. Similar to Steve Linton in terms of athletic ability and versatility. Has the potential to make an impact right away.

Recruitment: Pearce's recruitment has blown up, and he now holds offers from the ACC, Big-10, Big-12, Pac-12 and SEC. Syracuse was his first power five offer in March, and the rest have come over the following two months. Syracuse is pitching the potential for immediate playing time, having freshmen All-Americans in the past including at his position (Stefon Thompson). That will keep Syracuse in the mix. They are working on getting him campus in June for an official, but nothing has been scheduled yet. This is expected to be a very competitive recruitment.

Why Pearce is Important: You cannot have enough elite athletes on your roster. Someone who is 6-5 with burst, a quick first step and playmaking ability is hard to find. If Syracuse can land a player with that offer list and that ability, it makes a big impact on the team and on the rest of the recruiting class.