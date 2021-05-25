Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: PG JJ Starling

The point guard position is a critical one for Syracuse basketball's 2022 recruiting class. One of Syracuse's targets at the position is JJ Starling, originally from Baldwinsville but now playing at La Lumiere in Indiana. What type of player is Starling? Where does his recruitment stand and why is he an important target for the Orange? Full breakdown here.

Player: JJ Starling

Position: Point Guard

School: La Lumiere (La Porte, IN)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 170 pounds

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Connecticut, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford

Official Visits Scheduled: None

Scouting Report: Starling is a floor general who is electric in transition, quick off the bounce and a natural scorer. He has really developed his outside jumper over the last few years and is now a really good three point shooters. With his first step, he can get by most defenders, is crafty at the rim to finish in traffic, and has excellent court vision to set up his teammates.

Recruitment: Starling's recruitment is very difficult to read. He is definitely taking his time with the recruiting process, and does not have any officials scheduled for next month yet. He will take some, however, and Syracuse is expected to get one. He has several schools recruiting him hard, including the Orange. The coaching staff has a long relationship with him due to his previous proximity as he used to play locally at Baldwinsville High School and attended multiple Syracuse elite camps. Syracuse has a legitimate shot here and continues to stay in constant communication. The biggest competition for the Orange includes Alabama, Connecticut and Kansas.

Why Starling is Important: While Starling may be playing in Indiana, he is absolutely a local prospect. A player with his talent who is a top 50 type player at a position of need is an important target. He would fit in perfectly at Syracuse on both ends. He can get the Orange back to being a running team, while his length and quickness gives him the potential to be an impactful defensive player. Syracuse needs a point guard in the 2022 class, and a player like Starling would be a huge recruiting win.