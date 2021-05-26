Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: LB Mekhi Mason

Syracuse has done a nice job recruiting linebackers over the last few cycles, and has its sights set on one of the best in the Sunshine State. Mekhi Mason has an impressive offer list and is coveted by several power five schools. Why is he so revered? What type of player is he? Where does Syracuse stand in his recruitment? Full breakdown here.

Player: Mekhi Mason

Position: Linebacker

School: Monsignor Place (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 220

Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Florida State, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, UCF, Wake Forest

Official Visits Scheduled: Syracuse (June 4th), West Virginia (June 11th), Indiana (June 18th)

Scouting Report: Mason is an athletic, explosive linebacker who can do a bit of everything. Mason is a natural pass rusher, trusts his eyes to read and react to a play, sheds blocks, and navigates traffic to get his hands on a ball carrier. When he sees his target, he accelerates quickly and arrives with power. What we do not see in his highlight tape is downfield coverage. That is an area he will have to develop as he gets to the collegiate level.

Recruitment: Syracuse's biggest competition for Mason are Florida State and West Virginia. FSU is a big in-state school and is a blue blood program. That offer means a lot to Florida prospects. How much does FSU want him? They did offer and are recruiting him hard, but the Seminoles have also offered several other highly regarded linebackers. That could play a role. West Virginia has done a good job recruiting Mason, and has established a good relationship with him. That is also true of Syracuse, that has made him a top priority for several months. Syracuse has a legitimate shot here and is heavily involved, but the competition is strong as well.

Why Mason is Important: Landing a player from Florida who has a Florida State offer, multiple SEC offers and other power five offers is a big deal. It helps recruit the rest of the cycle in Florida and elsewhere. Mason can help Syracuse recruit other targets in the state, as he is known as one of the top players there. In addition, it would give Syracuse another athletic, talented linebacker that would be a perfect fit for the 3-3-5. This would be a home run all around.