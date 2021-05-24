Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: PF Kyle Filipowski

Syracuse offered Kyle Filipowski in late April, and he has vaulted to the top of the recruiting board ever since. What type of player is Filipowski? What is the latest in his recruitment and where does Syracuse stand? Full insider breakdown.

Player: Kyle Filipowski

Position: Power Forward

School: Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Wilbraham, MA)

Height/Weight: 6-11, 215 pounds

Other Notable Offers: Iowa, Ohio State, Boston College, Connecticut, Georgetown, Illinois, Creighton, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Stanford, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Xavier

Official Visits Scheduled: Syracuse (June 5-6), Ohio State (June 12-13), Indiana (June 15-16), Iowa (June 17-18), Duke (June 28-29)

Scouting Report: "I start with his versatility," Wilbraham and Monson Academy head coach Mike Mannix said. "His versatility at his size, you just aren't going to find a lot of. He's a legitimate 6-foot-10. He rebounds what seems like almost every ball. He can handle it, he can shoot it, he can post up. He was darn close to being a 40 percent three point shooter this year. Averaged 21 points a game, 13 rebounds a game. His field goal percentage is really, really high. You just get it all when you have him as a player. This year I think he was one of the hardest working guys on the team. He really kind of set the tone for us. He was certainly in the mix every night as a guy that wasn't going to get outworked. Really coachable."

Recruitment: Filipowski has seven visits scheduled next month including the five officials noted above and unofficials to Northwestern and Connecticut. Syracuse is getting one of those official visits and has a real shot here. Since offering, Syracuse has been in constant contact. Filipowski was blown away by speaking with head coach Jim Boeheim when he was offered, and seems to have strong interest in the Orange. If not for that last official to Duke, Syracuse should be considered one of the favorites if not the favorite. But that official to Duke is a bit worrisome if you're Syracuse. The Blue Devils have not offered yet, but scheduling the official may mean Duke wants to do it while Filipowski is on campus. A last minute major push from Duke could make things very interesting. Ohio State is a bit of a dark horse as well.

Why Filipowski is Important: Players with his skill set at his length do not come around very often. Think of a Marek Dolezaj with a bit more meat on his bones and an efficient three point shot. Filipowski is really, really good and Syracuse has shown they will run the offense through that type of player. He is perfect for the modern game and has the length to be a difference maker defensively.