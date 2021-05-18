Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: PG Quadir Copeland

Syracuse needs a point guard in the 2022 recruiting class and have offered three players at the position. One of its top targets is Quadir Copeland, who is originally from Pennsylvania, was playing high school ball in New Jersey but is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida to continue his high school career. Here is the latest on Copeland's recruitment, why Syracuse has prioritized him and a scouting report.

Player: Quadir Copeland

Position: Point Guard

School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 175 pounds

Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Miami, Oregon, Penn State

Official Visits Scheduled: None

Scouting Report: Copeland has elite length for a point guard and that makes him a perfect fit for the top of the zone. He uses that length to disrupt opposing ball handlers, get deflections and then is able to use his feet to prevent penetration. As an offensive player, Copeland is skilled at getting into the lane and finding open teammates as the defense is drawn to him. He can also finish at the rim and has a developing outside shot as well. He is great in transition, has a high basketball IQ and is not afraid to crash the boards from the guard spot. Copeland can lead a team in transition or in the half court.

Recruitment: Syracuse has been one of it not the school prioritizing Copeland the most. The Orange recognized his talent early and have stayed in constant communication since offering. He has not yet finalized a decision time frame nor scheduled any official visits. His transfer from Life Sciences Academy to IMG could lead to more offers and brings him closer to Miami. Miami and Oregon are viewed as Syracuse's biggest competition for Copeland. Still, Syracuse is in a good spot at this point in his recruitment. Do not be surprised if the Orange get him on campus for a June official.

Why Copeland is Important: Players with Copeland's abilities and length at the point guard position are rare. He is simply a perfect fit for what Syracuse likes to do on both ends. Yes Syracuse has options at point guard, but landing a 6-6 point guard would help bring Syracuse back to being the big, long, athletic team that frustrates everyone with the zone.