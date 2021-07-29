Quadir Copeland Releases Top 8, Sets Commitment Date

Class of 2022 point guard Quadir Copeland has set a commitment date for August 10th and will decide among his top eight. Copeland released his top eight of Oklahoma State, Oregon, LaSalle, DePaul, Miami, Syracuse, Maryland and Penn State. He made the announcement in an Instagram point on Wednesday.

With Peach Jam in the rearview mirror, Copeland has turned his focus to his recruitment. He took an unofficial visit to Maryland and official visit to Syracuse in June, and that appears to be enough for his final decision.

Copeland says the best part about his trip to Syracuse was spending time with the players and coaches.

"The best part really was, in my eyes, going to coach Boeheim’s house for dinner," Copeland said after the visit. "Just chillin’ with the whole team. That was amazing just being around all of those types of people and it just felt like a family there. No one treated me like I was a high school kid or treated me any differently. They treated me like I was already going to Syracuse. So it was just normal with how we bonded and connected. It was just a regular team.

"Nobody was acting like they were too big. Everybody was treating me like I was one of them. Even coach Boeheim. I got talk to him a lot over this visit. Amazing guy. Wise guy. He had a lot of history to back it up. You would think he’d forget some but he remembers it all from Earl the Pearl Monroe to Dion Waiters to Michael Carter-Williams. He remembered all that. He had so many stories to tell us and we were all eager to listen to him. That was really the best part of the trip."

