Syracuse Target Quadir Copeland Transferring to IMG Academy

Class of 2022 point guard Quadir Copeland is changing high schools. Copeland announced he is transferring from Life Center Academy in New Jersey to IMG Academy in Florida.

"First of all I want to thank God for the opportunity that came my way," Copeland wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank my family for having my through everything and want to thank Life Center for accepting me in a family and having a great season. But I will be continuing my high school career with IMG."

Copeland said the reason for the transfer was that it was better for him and his situation. Copeland, a 6-6 point guard, holds offers from Maryland, Miami, Oregon, Penn State and Syracuse, among others.

Syracuse offered Copeland back in November, and he has stayed in constant contact with head coach Jim Boeheim and assistant Gerry McNamara ever since.

"G-Mac is definitely a great coach and he always helps me with my game," Copeland said previously. "But there's definitely a bond there. It's not just one of those coaches that's like 'how's your game going? How many points did you have?' He's always checking on me and making sure my family's good. We have regular conversations just like what's your favorite ice cream? Little stuff like that. He's a real genuine person. He's not just trying to recruit me he's also trying to get to know me as a person. He treats me not like a prospect but like I'm a human being.

"Coach Boeheim, he's a great guy. He's older so he definitely has words of wisdom. When he texts me, I don't care if it's long, you got to take the time to read it. He has so many words of wisdom for me. Always keeping me on top of my game, making sure I'm doing good."