Rashard Perry Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed a commitment from 2023 Buffalo (NY) Bennett defensive lineman Rashard Perry. The 6-3, 245 pounder also had offers from Buffalo, Connecticut and Temple. He is the Orange’s third commitment in the 2023 recruiting class, joining quarterback LaNorris Sellers and tight end David Clement. Perry is the first on the defensive side of the ball and second in-state product to give Syracuse a verbal commitment.

Perry visited Syracuse Saturday, and that trip sealed the deal. He accumulated 111 tackles and 23 sacks playing interior defensive lineman despite constant double and triple teams.

Syracuse has been very active during the 2023 recruiting cycle. Not only does the Orange have three players committed before the middle of April, but hoards of prospects in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes have been visiting to take in spring practice and get a closer look at the football program.

The aggressive activity has been partially due to coaching changes in the offseason, a continuation of coaches strategy in recent years and also because of changes in the recruiting department. Gino Gigliotti was named Director of Recruiting in the offseason while Khalil Ahmad was hired as the Director of High School Relations. Specifically their connections have led to a lot of players from the Northeast traveling to Central New York for unofficial visits.

