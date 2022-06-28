Official Visit Reinforces Rashard Perry's Syracuse Commitment

Class of 2023 Buffalo (NY) Bennett defensive lineman Rashard Perry committed to Syracuse back in April. Over the weekend, Perry and his family traveled to Central New York for an official visit. He had been on campus previously, but was able to get an even better feel for what life at Syracuse will be like once he enrolls this time around.

"On the official visit, I got to meet all the players," Perry said. "So I really got to chill out with them more. Bond with them. Went around to see the campus more. The academic advisors explained more about the academics and specific classes you're going to take. What I like and want to look more into. Then I got to hang out with the coaches more. It was a great time. Went out with more of the players to see around. I was already comfortable with them. I felt right at home, really."

The top highlight for Perry was spending time with the current players. He was able to bond with them and feel like he was already part of the team.

"It was JT (Jatius Geer)," Perry said. "He was a funny dude. Very confident, laughs all the time. We went out to that little ice cream thing they've got there. Went back to the apartment and chilled out. Met most of the players I wanted to see. I was asking my host how it was like the first day he got there. If he was nervous. He said it wasn't that bad. The players all were complimentary and saying I looked big for my age. Other than that, it was just normal conversations."

There several uncommitted Orange targets visiting with Perry. He did his best to help Syracuse recruit.

"It was good," Perry said. "We tried to talk to them. We asked what other schools they were interested in. But it was good. Everybody seemed like they had a good time."

The visit only solidified to Perry that he made the right decision when he gave his verbal pledge more than two months prior.

"Most definitely," Perry said. "Really it was the best option, it's closer to home, my parents can get there. There were times when my older brother, Kevon, he used to play for the Ragin' Cajuns all the way in Louisiana. We could never make it to any of his games. I knew that he felt kind of bad about it and I always was because I wanted to see him play. Now, my parents and my family can come to every game. There wouldn't be any hassle to them. It was very good to me."

Kevon Perry played defensive tackle at Louisiana during the 2016 and 2017 seasons after transferring in from Allan Hancock Junior College. He started 17 games over those two seasons, appearing in 25 games. Perry accumulated 76 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble during his time with the Cajuns. He was named an All Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention following the 2017 campaign.

