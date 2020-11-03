SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Recruit of the Week: Joey Spallina

Michael McAllister

Recruit of the Week: Joey Spallina (2022)

Sport: Lacrosse

Position: Attack

Height/Weight: 5-9, 180 lbs

School: Mount Sinai (Mount Sinai, N.Y.)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Syracuse

Other Notable Offers: Johns Hopkins, Loyola, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Why Syracuse? "I always loved Cuse growing up," Spallina said. "It was always a dream of mine to play in the Dome, play for Cuse and wear 22. I always felt really comfortable with the coaching staff and that was something that was very important to me." 

Favorite #22 at Syracuse: "Obviously the Gaits, but my favorite player growing up was Casey Powell." 

Strengths in Spallina's Game: "I think some of my strengths are my lacrosse IQ, being able to pass off the dodge and get my teammates involved in the game," Spallina said. "Another strength is my ability to play different styles whether it's with the ball and being a dodger or playing off the ball. Growing up I was always taught to be a triple threat whether it was dodge, pass or shoot." 

How Do Your Skills Fit at Syracuse? "Cuse is a good fit because they like to play free but fast and up tempo, which is how I love to play," Spallina said. "They encourage their players to play with freedom and creativity." 

Goals for the 2022 Class at Syracuse: "Our goal every year is to first win the ACC," Spallina said. "Then bring home multiple national championships back to Cuse where they belong." 

Areas to Improve: "One thing I'm looking to improve on is definitely my left hand to make it as strong as my right," Spallina said. "Also improve on my ability to shoot on the run. Obviously you're always looking to improve on your game anyway that you can." 

What's it Like to be the Number One Player in the Class? "It's a huge honor being named the number one player in the country. It's something I worked for every single day," Spallina said. "It also puts a target on my back and makes everyone want to beat me, so I have to live up to that challenge and compete every time I go out there." 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monday Musings: New Targets Emerging for Syracuse Football

Some new targets on the transfer market and at the JUCO level for Syracuse football.

Michael McAllister

by

ATLOrange

Smokescreen or Substance: Could a QB Change be Sooner than Babers is Letting on?

Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers had no trouble shutting down a potential QB change immediately following the loss to Wake Forest. Now, he's keeping his thoughts on the matter "in-house."

Jacob Payne

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss to Wake Forest

What does the Orange's blowout loss mean and where do they go from here?

Michael McAllister

by

Mikopaq1

Syracuse 2021 Commits Report: Three Miss Games Due to Injury

Some Orange commits were in action, but others did not play due to a bye, injury or opponent forfeit.

Michael McAllister

Change at QB Too Late as Syracuse Loses Fourth Straight

Syracuse is accustomed to winning the turnover battle, but have now been on the losing end for the second consecutive week. Freshman QB JaCobian Morgan throws his first career TD, but it's too little too late.

Jacob Payne

Dino Babers: JaCobian Morgan Taking Over is Still 'Down the Road'

Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers says seeing freshman QB JaCobian Morgan take over as the starter is still "down the road."

Jacob Payne

Josh Hough Has Monster Playoff Performance

Syracuse's running back commit puts up video game numbers once again.

Michael McAllister

Freshman WR Damien Alford Active for First Time this Season

Syracuse's freshman wide receiver was active against Wake Forest.

Michael McAllister

How to Watch Syracuse vs Wake Forest

Television, live stream, radio, series history and odds for the Orange vs the Demon Deacons.

Michael McAllister

Peel it Back Ep. 7

Peel it Back Ep. 7

Tawny Davis