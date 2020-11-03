Recruit of the Week: Joey Spallina (2022)

Sport: Lacrosse

Position: Attack

Height/Weight: 5-9, 180 lbs

School: Mount Sinai (Mount Sinai, N.Y.)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Syracuse

Other Notable Offers: Johns Hopkins, Loyola, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia

Why Syracuse? "I always loved Cuse growing up," Spallina said. "It was always a dream of mine to play in the Dome, play for Cuse and wear 22. I always felt really comfortable with the coaching staff and that was something that was very important to me."

Favorite #22 at Syracuse: "Obviously the Gaits, but my favorite player growing up was Casey Powell."

Strengths in Spallina's Game: "I think some of my strengths are my lacrosse IQ, being able to pass off the dodge and get my teammates involved in the game," Spallina said. "Another strength is my ability to play different styles whether it's with the ball and being a dodger or playing off the ball. Growing up I was always taught to be a triple threat whether it was dodge, pass or shoot."

How Do Your Skills Fit at Syracuse? "Cuse is a good fit because they like to play free but fast and up tempo, which is how I love to play," Spallina said. "They encourage their players to play with freedom and creativity."

Goals for the 2022 Class at Syracuse: "Our goal every year is to first win the ACC," Spallina said. "Then bring home multiple national championships back to Cuse where they belong."

Areas to Improve: "One thing I'm looking to improve on is definitely my left hand to make it as strong as my right," Spallina said. "Also improve on my ability to shoot on the run. Obviously you're always looking to improve on your game anyway that you can."

What's it Like to be the Number One Player in the Class? "It's a huge honor being named the number one player in the country. It's something I worked for every single day," Spallina said. "It also puts a target on my back and makes everyone want to beat me, so I have to live up to that challenge and compete every time I go out there."