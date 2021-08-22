Recruiting Impact: Lands Decommits

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The loss of Kamari Lands is obviously a blow to Syracuse basketball's 2022 recruiting class. The real measure to how much of a blow is how the Orange responds. How does the coaching staff react? Who takes that spot in the class?

The good news for Syracuse is this is not a Darius Bazley situation. Bazley elected to turn pro after National Signing Day. That left The Orange in a precarious situation. It was far too late to find a replacement who was talented enough to play at Syracuse.

Syracuse has been recruiting someone who could fill Lands' spot in the class for a while. The top option is Chris Bunch. He took an official visit in early July, and the Syracuse staff communicated his importance to the class.

"Talking to them and watching some film in the film room, basically it's me coming in and them putting me in my spots to score," Bunch said. "Me coming in immediately as a freshman, being a priority. They told me multiple times I'm really the only kid at the position that they're recruiting hard. I'm who they want. I'm their priority. Just coming in and, maybe not being the number one guy, but being a scorer. And if that's the number one guy I don't know what is."

Do not be surprised if Syracuse ramps things up even more with Bunch. Bunch is a 6-7 forward who would have a very similar role as Lands would have had at Syracuse. He has transferred to Wasatch Academy for his senior season of high school. Maryland has been very involved in his recruitment as well, and could be a threat.

Other options include Yann Farell, Dominick Barlow and Amarri Tice. Farell is more of a combo forward but would be a nice addition. He had a strong EYBL season this summer. Barlow has emerged as one of the hottest recruits in the country over recent weeks, picking up several high major offers including Syracuse. He is more of a four but is extremely talented. Tice has not been offered, but is an intriguing, athletic wing with a lot of upside.

In addition, Syracuse is after guard JJ Starling, guard Chance Westry and big Peter Carey. Lands' decision will not impact Syracuse's recruiting efforts there.

Lands indicated that Syracuse will remain a top choice for him. Should we expect Syracuse to stay involved? The simple answer is no. It is rare that someone who decommits ends up recommitting to the same school. Expect both sides to go their separate ways despite Lands' comment.

While Lands departure is certainly a bit of a blow to Syracuse's 2022 class, there are still several prospects available that could make it one of the Orange's most talented in years.