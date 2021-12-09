Recruiting Reset: Where Things Stand With Syracuse Football's Top Targets

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

National Signing Day is right around the corner (Wednesday, December 15th). Here is the latest on Syracuse football's recruiting efforts with its top targets.

QUARTERBACKS

Henry Belin: Not expected to sign early. Who Duke hires will be key here. Will he stick with Duke? Take other visits? That remains to be seen. But if he is open to other visits, it makes sense that Syracuse would be an option for one.

Jalen Daniels: Syracuse is still in contact with Daniels. An official visit has not been scheduled yet, but could happen in January. He is not expected to sign early. I think the Orange can land him if they elect to make a big push.

RUNNING BACK

Jordaan Bailey: The Sunshine State running back is a former Pittsburgh pledge. He decommitted recently stating he wanted to be closer to home. He has an official visit to Mississippi State this weekend. Unless Syracuse changes his mind and he visits the Orange instead, Bailey will sign elsewhere.

WIDE RECEIVER

Chris Reed: Will the Utah commit sign early? If he does, obviously then it is a done deal. If he does not, he could reschedule his Syracuse official visit (originally slated for the weekend of December 3rd) for sometime in January.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Noah McKinney: Syracuse blew McKinney away on his official visit this past weekend. He is still committed to UNLV and will officially visit there this coming weekend. Still, the Orange appears to have an edge heading into that trip.

Tapuvae Amaama: The 2022 offensive lineman from Utah seemed to have Virginia as his top school. However, with the surprising resignation of head coach Bronco Mendenhall, things are not so clear. Will Virginia's new coach (

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jared Verse: Syracuse made a strong impression on the Albany transfer's official visit this past weekend. He has other visits to take before deciding and that schedule has changed a little bit. Here is the latest: Wednesday: Houston. Thursday: Florida State. Saturday: Tennessee. Sunday: Purdue. A decision should come at some point over the two weeks following those trips.

Camron Cooper: The defensive end from Texas was offered by Syracuse on Wednesday. He also picked up an offer from SMU. No confirmation yet on whether or not he will visit nor what his plans are for signing early versus late. Obviously if the Orange can get him on campus this weekend and he plans to sign early, that puts Syracuse in a good spot.

Kanye Varner: Syracuse has not actively recruited Varner since his official visit. The Orange is not involved here.

LINEBACKER

Kadin Bailey: Syracuse made a big impression on Bailey during his weekend official visit. The talented linebacker also has Kansas State and East Carolina pushing hard. I like where the Orange stands going into his National Signing Day announcement.

Garrison Madden: After taking an official visit to Syracuse this past weekend, he took an official to South Florida Monday to Wednesday. After returning from that trip, Madden was offered by USC and will now take an official there this weekend. He will announce his decision on National Signing Day. This comes down to whether or not he is a take at USC. If he is, they are probably the favorite. If he is not, I like Syracuse's chances.

DeAunte Hunter: Took an official visit to South Florida over the weekend. There has not been much buzz with Syracuse lately. I'd be surprised if he signed with the Orange.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Avery Powell: Powell boasts one of the most impressive offers lists of any Syracuse target or commit. A bit on the undersized side at just 5-9, Powell is just a flat out football player. Despite his size, he can play boundary corner, slot corner or even safety if needed. He will officially visit Syracuse this weekend. Syracuse has a real chance to seal the deal here.

Koen Entringer: At one point, was supposed to visit Syracuse football this past weekend. However, Entringer has picked up offer from Wisconsin, Michigan and Notre Dame recently. He did not visit the Orange and Syracuse is, therefore, out of this one.