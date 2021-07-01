Recruits Excited About Kayla Treanor Hire

Syracuse women's lacrosse has had quite the eventful offseason. Longtime head coach Gary Gait transitioned to coach the Orange men's lacrosse program, while alum Kayla Treanor was hired as the new leader of the women's program.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

With such change, the impact on recruiting becomes the obvious immediate question. Syracuse has nine players committed in a 2022 class that is among the best in the country. AllSyracuse.com spoke with four of those commits to get their reaction to coach Treanor's hiring.

Attack Gracie Britton: "I am so happy that Kayla was hired for the job. She is one of the greatest players to ever play and definitely believe that she will lead Syracuse to its first National Championship and more after. I remember watching her play in the Dome when I was a little kid and was just blown away by her talent and creativity, which is why I am so excited to learn from her when I get to Syracuse. I was surprised that coach Gait left but knowing that he is still going to stick around at Syracuse is a great thing."

Midfielder Superia Clark: "I'm super pumped. It's a no brainer that Kayla was an awesome athlete at Cuse. I hope and believe that she will be an even better coach. I'm ready to go."

Midfielder Acacia Connor: "I could not be more excited to have Kayla as my future coach. I have to admit that I was pretty sad initially about Gary not being my coach because my mom had an amazing experience playing under him and Cindy at Maryland. However, as soon as I found out that the alumnus, current players and Gary were rooting for Kayla, I knew that everything was going to work out perfectly. After watching the press conference, the things that really stuck to me were were drive, confidence and passion for the sport. But the best part was Kayla's commitment to having fun while being disciplined in a family atmosphere. I have no doubt that we will win a National Championship under her teachings. I can't wait to get started as an Orange and I'm so happy that she is coming back home to Syracuse."

Midfielder Chloe Jones: "Very excited to be coached by her. She was an amazing player and from what I hear an even better coach. So I'm excited."