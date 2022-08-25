Skip to main content

Reid Ducharme Announcement Primer

The class of 2023 shooting guard will decide between Penn State, Syracuse and Xavier.

Player: Reid Ducharme

Position: Shooting Guard

Height/Weight: 6-6, 170 lbs

Finalists: Penn State, Syracuse, Xavier

Decision Date/Time: Thursday, August 25th at 4:00pm Eastern. 

Where to Watch: 247Sports YouTube Channel

Recruitment Recap: Ducharme is one of the best shooters in the 2023 class. Throughout the recruiting cycle, he became one of the more intriguing prospects and was coveted by several high major programs. Ducharme earned offers from Connecticut, Creighton, DePaul, Iowa, Miami, Northwestern, Penn State, Providence, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Xavier. As the summer hit, Ducharme took three official visits in June. He visited Syracuse on the 14th, Penn State on the 20th and Xavier on the 29th. 

"I was able to workout with the players," Ducharme said of his Syracuse visit. "I did that both days. I had meetings with academic advisors. I looked at the Faulk school, that was pretty interesting. They have an NIL class that they just started, so I like that. Had meetings with coach. We went to coach Boeheim's house for a barbecue with the pool and lawn games and the players. That was fun." 

Following his visits to all three schools, Ducharme weighed his options over the next two months. Now he is ready to make his decision. 

Prediction: Xavier 

