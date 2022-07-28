Reid Ducharme Named All Peach Jam First Team

Syracuse basketball recruiting target Reid Ducharme was named to the All Peach Jam First Team after a strong conclusion to the AAU season. Ducharme averaged 21.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals from July 17th to the 24th. That includes a 42 point outburst on 15-25 shooting including 6-11 from three point range and 6-7 from the free throw line in 32 minutes of BABC's 88-60 win over Vegas Elite. At least one member of Syracuse's coaching staff was at nearly all of his games this AAU season, including having as many as three in some instances.

The class of 2023 shooting guard plays for Brewster Academy in high school and is one of the best shooters this cycle. Ducharme took official visits to Penn State, Syracuse and Xavier in June. He is looking to make a final decision prior to the start of his senior season.

"I was able to workout with the players," Ducharme said after his Syracuse visit. "I did that both days. I had meetings with academic advisors. I looked at the Faulk school, that was pretty interesting. They have an NIL class that they just started, so I like that. Had meetings with coach. We went to coach Boeheim's house for a barbecue with the pool and lawn games and the players. That was fun."

