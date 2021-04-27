Syracuse Makes Top 5 for 2022 DL Richard Thomas

Syracuse has made the top five for a 2022 defensive lineman. American Heritage (FL) standout Richard Thomas released his top five on Tuesday, and it included Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, Indiana, Penn State and Syracuse.

Syracuse currently has four players committed in its 2022 class. That includes one of Thomas' teammates, in defensive tackle Belizaire Bassette. In the 2021 class, Syracuse signed American Heritage wide receiver Oronde Gadsden.

Bassette committed to Syracuse on March 27th.

"Syracuse was the right fit for me because of their defensive scheme," Bassette said. "They will be me rushing from the three, one, five, zero and four, and I feel like I can fit that scheme very well. They have a great coaching staff and I've formed great bonds with coach Monroe, coach White, coach Babers and coach Reynolds. And their academics are great also."

Syracuse's connection to American Heritage over the last few recruiting cycles certainly will help. American Heritage regularly produces power five talent, and the Orange have tapped into that. Syracuse has also had quite a bit of success in Florida under head coach Dino Babers.

The Orange is coming off of a 1-10 season in 2020, but has high hopes of getting back to the postseason in 2021.