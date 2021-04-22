Syracuse Football Recruiting: Class of 2022 Priorities by Position

A look at the top targets at each position for the Syracuse Orange.

Syracuse football already has four players committed to its 2022 class. Here is a look at the top targets at each position along with slots available.

QUARTERBACK (1)

Committed: None.

Top Targets: Henry Belin (Cardinal Hayes, NY)

RUNNING BACK (1-2)

Committed: LeQuint Allen (Millville, NJ)

Top Targets: None

TIGHT END (1-2)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Tajae Broadie (Middletown Area, PA)

WIDE RECEIVER (2-3)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Jayden Gibson (West Orange, FL), Jaylan Sanchez (St. Thomas Aquinas, FL), Jalen Rogers (Northwestern, FL)

OFFENSIVE LINE (4-5)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Maximus McCree (Iowa Central CC, IA), Matt Fries (Cranford Senior, NJ), Laakea Kapoi (St. Louis School, HI), Jackson Pruitt (Cass Tech, MI)

DEFENSIVE END (2-3)

Committed: Malachi Davis (Holt Senior, MI)

Top Targets: Deniz Jaquez (St. Augustine Prep, NJ), Samuel Okunlola (Thayer Academy, MA), Jimmy Scott (St. Francis, NY)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (1-2)

Committed: Belizaire Bassette (American Heritage, FL)

Top Targets: Kaleb Artis (St. Francis, NY)

LINEBACKER (2-3)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Mekhi Mason (Monsignor Place, FL), Mani Powell (McKinley, OH)

CORNERBACK (2-3)

Committed: Cornell Perry (Woodhaven, MI)

Top Targets: Trevell Mullen (Coconut Creek, FL), Jayden Bellamy (Bergen Catholic, NJ), A'Khoury Lyde (DePaul Catholic, NJ), Elijah McCantos (Edison, FL)

SAFETY (2-3)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Jacolby Spells (American Heritage, FL), Jaydon Hodge (Forest, FL)