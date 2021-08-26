Four Star Defender Riley Figueiras Commits to Syracuse Lacrosse

Syracuse men’s lacrosse picked up a commitment from 2022 four star defenseman Riley Figueiras on Wednesday. Figueiras was previously committed to Rutgers, but flipped to join the Orange. Figueiras is a star for St. Johns College High School in Washington, D.C. Figueiras is Syracuse’s 14thcommitment this cycle and joins high school teammates Vincent Trujillo, Luke Rhoa and Billy Dwan in Syracuse’s 2022 class.

A significant weakness to Syracuse’s 2021 squad that was ousted in the first round of the NCAA Tournament was defense. Syracuse now has six defensemen in its 2022 class, highlighted by five star Billy Dwan and now four star Riley Figueiras. Analysts on social media described Figueiras as “cerebral” and “high IQ with an active stick.” The Orange has one of the most talented recruiting classes in the country in the 2022 cycle. That includes the aforementioned defenders as well as the number one player in the class Joey Spallina.

The men’s lacrosse program underwent significant change in the offseason. Gone is legendary head coach John Desko, who retired following the 2021 season. Gary Gait, one of the game’s all-time great players, came over from leading the women’s program to replace Desko as head coach.

The top men’s lacrosse program in the country historically, Syracuse has not performed that way recently. Syracuse has not won an NCAA Tournament game in four years, has not been to a Final Four in eight years and has not won a National Championship in 12 years. The influx of talent along with Gait’s impact should change that.