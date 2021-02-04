Riley Mulvey Names Leader, Has Decision Timeframe

Class of 2022 center Riley Mulvey continues to hear from several schools, including Syracuse. The Orange offered back in August.

"I'm hearing from coach McNamara and coach Autry," Mulvey said. "I hear from there once every week or two weeks. We pretty much talk about the same things and have fun when we talk. Sometimes we end up talking about the team."

Mulvey says his relationship with the Syracuse staff is very strong.

"They're more than coaches," Mulvey said. "I feel like it's something closer to friends almost with the conversations we sometimes get into. But they're definitely coaches so we do get into conversations about Syracuse and my recruitment. But other than that, we're really close."

Iowa, Yale, Virginia Tech, Columbia and Michigan are among the other schools in contact. Michigan has yet to offer, however.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey is the point of contact for the Hawkeyes.

"I talk to him once a week," Mulvey said. "Pretty similar actually. I feel like the conversations we get into end up being joking around. Talking about what's going on with him, what's going on with me. He actually told me a story about how they went out and on the way back they got spike trapped by a cop. They happen to drive over them and then the cops came back and paid for everything. That's just one of the stories that stuck with me because it's so crazy."

Virginia Tech has ramped up their communication over the last couple of months.

"I hear from (assistant coach) Kevin Giltner," Mulvey said. "I talked with coach Young one time, but other than that haven't really heard from him since. I hear from Kevin Giltner I'd say I get a text from once a week and I talk to him once every two or three weeks. We end up talking about a couple of his dogs and my dogs. I feel like all of the relationships I have with the coaches is more like friends relationships, which is kind of funny that it works out that way."

Michigan remains in touch as well.

"I don't think they've offered me yet," Mulvey said. "I hear from coach (Phil) Martelli. I'd say he texts me once every two weeks. No offer yet. There's been interest since last June."

Mulvey's season is just beginning, so his immediate focus is on that. Once the season ends, he will look to trim his list down while eyeing a decision sometime over the summer.

"Right now, I'd say the list for me I feel like Iowa is the top, then Syracuse, then Virginia Tech, then Yale," Mulvey said. "I feel like those are the main four that I'm thinking about."

Mulvey is a native of Albany (N.Y.) and plays his high school ball at St. Thomas More in Connecticut. He is listed at 6-11, 230 pounds.