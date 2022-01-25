Rutgers Transfer Cornerback Alijah Clark Commits to Syracuse

The former four star prospect will join his former high school teammate with the Orange.

Rutgers transfer cornerback and former four star prospect Alijah Clark has committed to Syracuse. Clark entered the portal, took visits to Temple and Missouri, was also offered by Louisville and West Virginia, but ultimately committed to the Orange. He will join his former high school teammate, Duce Chestnut, in the Syracuse secondary. Clark was expected to start at cornerback for Rutgers next season, and has the ability to play corner or safety for Syracuse.

Clark signed with Rutgers as part of the Scarlet Knights 2021 recruiting class, but was heavily recruited by Syracuse. He ultimately chose Rutgers over offers from Boston College, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, NC State, West Virginia and others. He was one of the top players in New Jersey in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He developed a strong relationship with lead recruiter Nick Monroe during the high school recruiting cycle, who was also the point person on his transfer recruitment.

RELATED: HOW ALIJAH CLARK FITS IN SYRACUSE SECONDARY

At 6-1, Clark is a long corner with a lot of ability and a very high ceiling. Even with the return of Garrett Williams, Clark will play a lot next season. Clark played in seven games this past season for Rutgers and recorded six tackles and one interception. With his length comes versatility. Clark can line up as a traditional boundary corner or even in the slot. Because of his size and physicality, Clark can also play safety. Current Miami Dolphins defensive back Trill Williams had success moving around the secondary at Syracuse and Clark has the talent to do the same.

Clark is the fifth transfer portal addition in the secondary for Syracuse, joining Louisville transfer safety Bralyn Oliver, Michigan quarterback transfer Dan Villari, Michigan State wide receiver transfer CJ Hayes and New Mexico State running back Juwaun Price. Oliver was also a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

Syracuse is likely not done in the portal either. Several other transfers have been offered by the Orange. Dartmouth transfer defensive back Isaiah Johnson is visiting the weekend of January 28th.

In addition, 13 players signed with the Orange on National Signing Day during the early period and another 2022 prospect in Francois Nolton has committed and enrolled.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF