Elite 2022 OL Ryan Brubaker Talks Syracuse Virtual Visit

Brubaker got a closer look at the Syracuse campus on Wednesday.

Syracuse hosted an elite offensive line prospect for a virtual visit on Wednesday. Denver (PA) Cocalico offensive tackle Ryan Brubaker, who holds over two dozen offers, got a closer look at Syracuse.

"It went well," Brubaker said. "Got a chance to talk with (linebackers) coach (Chris) Achuff and (Director of Recruiting) Kramer Cook along with the academic advisor Tommy Powell. We talked about the opportunities a Syracuse degree and education can provide as well as the network aspect of Syracuse’s reach after college. The main focus was on the campus/facilities."

The campus and facilities left an impression on the 6-6 Cocalico High standout.

"I think Cuse has a nice campus with a good feel," Brubaker said. "It feels like a college town rather than a city. I think their facilities are just as nice and the time and effort put in by the University to accommodate the players is noticeable."

A portion of the visit was dedicated to the educational advantages at Syracuse.

"He (Tommy Powell) explained the academic support that Syracuse provides and the network of former players, alumni, and internships that are spread across the country and even internationally," Brubaker said.

After visiting, what is Brubaker's interest in Syracuse? Where does the Orange stand in his recruitment?

"Right now I have four of five official visits scheduled and for me Syracuse is currently a contender for my fifth official along with some other schools," Brubaker said.

The four scheduled officials are Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. The other schools vying for that fifth official besides Syracuse include Auburn, Nebraska and Ole Miss.