Keystone State Linebacker Ryan Russo Officially Visiting Syracuse Football

On the weekend before National Signing Day, Syracuse is hosting one of the most productive linebackers in Pennsylvania for an official visit. Class of 2022 Harrisburg (PA) Bishop McDevitt linebacker Ryan Russo is on the Orange campus getting a closer look at the football program. The 6-2, 215 pound backer does not currently hold an offer Syracuse.

Russo was a Class 4A All-State selection at linebacker for his productive senior season. He compiled 135 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in 14 games.

Syracuse currently has two linebackers committed in the 2022 recruiting class. Both Mekhi Mason and Kadin Bailey signed with the Orange during the early period in December. Syracuse has been looking to add another to the class to bolster depth for next season. Russo caught the attention of the staff and is now on campus so that both sides can see if there is a fit.

Russo is not the only player on campus for official visits this weekend. Class of 2022 kicker Brady Denaburg was recently offered and is taking his first trip to Central New York. In-state defensive lineman Kevin Jobity, who was also recently offered, is the other high schooler on campus. Dartmouth transfer defensive back Isaiah Johnson, who has been in communication with Syracuse since he entered the portal, is taking an official visit as well.

Syracuse signed 13 players during the early period and has been busy since then. The Orange has landed five transfers to date and picked up a commitment from elite pass rushing defensive lineman Francois Nolton.