Saboor Karriem Gets Closer Look at Syracuse: 'Cuse Has My Attention'

One of the top 2023 defensive backs in New Jersey discusses Orange visit.

Syracuse football hosted one of its top targets in the 2023 class on Saturday for an unofficial visit in West Orange (N.J.) High defensive back Saboor Karriem. All Syracuse caught up with Karriem to see how the visit went.

Q: How was the visit? What did you get to do while on campus

Karriem: "The visit was great. I got to see the Hall of Fame, meet the academic advisor, a lot of the coaching staff, the head coach, see the players lounge, the football cafe, meet some of the players on the team, see the locker room, the indoor facility, weight room, meeting rooms. There wasn't much that I didn't see."

Q: What were the best parts of the trip and why?

Karriem: "I think the best part was sitting down with head coach Babers, and sitting down and talking with some of the players. It gave me great insight on the culture and character of the people at Cuse."

Q: What was the conversation with Dino Babers like?

Karriem: "He was extremely genuine. He talked about how he puts the degree part of the college process first. He made it a strong point that football comes to an end someday and having a great education to fall on is number one."

Q: Which players did you talk to and was their message to you?

Karriem: "I don't remember everyone's name, but I do remember Duce (Chestnut). He is a Jersey guy and we really clicked. They all told me that it was a program that is built on hard work. Every day is going to be a challenge and the people that play and become great are the ones with the best mindset going in every day."

Q: What was it like spending time with coach Monroe?

Karriem: "Coach Monroe is my guy. He is fun to be around, very energetic and enthusiastic. Our bond is beginning to shift. He has my best interest at heart regardless if Cuse is my future or not."

Q: What did you think of Syracuse's facilities?

Karriem: "The facilities are great. I was informed that in 2024 there will be a fully upgraded facility."

Q: What did the visit do for your interest in Syracuse?

Karriem: "The visit showed me what the school has to offer. As far as my recruitment, Cuse has my attention."

Q: Any other visits coming up?

Karriem: "I head to Rutgers on the 25th and Duke on the 29th."