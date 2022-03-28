Saboor Karriem Sees More of Syracuse on Return Visit

One of the top players in New Jersey is a priority target for the Orange.

Syracuse football hosted one of its top priority targets on Saturday in West Orange (NJ) High defensive back Saboor Karriem. This was not Karriem's first time on campus, as he visited back in January as well.

"The second time being up there, I got to see the Dome for the first time," Karriem said. "I took a tour of the campus for the first time as well. The campus, actually, wasn't as big as I anticipated, which was really good. It's not that it's a big school, it's more of a community vibe with everything so close together. The Dome is a different feeling. I haven't been in anything like that. It's the only Dome in the nation, so it was real good to see."

Part of the visit on Saturday included watching the Orange's scrimmage.

"I got to watch the back half of the scrimmage," Karriem said. "The scrimmage was really good. I feel like the DBs play a big role in the defense. They caught, I think, three or four picks when I was up there. The DBs are making some really big plays. The coaches up there, like coach Monroe, are doing a really good job in ensuring defensive discipline in the DBs. They do a really good job of teaching up there."

A highlight of the visit was speaking with the Syracuse coaches, including lead recruiter Nick Monroe.

"Coach Monroe expressed to me that I'm the number one guy on their defensive chart right now," Karriem said. "That he wants to build the recruiting class around me and my commitment if I choose to go to Syracuse."

Another part of the trip that stood out was speaking with the Syracuse players.

"I chopped it up with Duce (Chestnut), Cinco (Alijah Clark) and JB (Justin Barron) while I was up there," Karriem said. "This was my second time kicking it with them. They're jersey guys, so most of it really wasn't about football. It was about back home, being in high school. I told them I was going to the UA camp today and they just said to ball out and do what you gotta do."

The Orange remains in the thick of Karriem's recruitment after this visit had a bit of a different vibe than the first.

"Syracuse has always been pretty high on my list just because I respect coach Monroe and what he's done for my recruitment," Karriem said. "The visit overall, it gave me a different perspective on Syracuse. The first time, they put that best foot forward. Over time, the relationship has been built. It just felt a little more natural just being up there. It's not like I was really on visit; I was just coming to hang out for a little bit."

Next up for Karriem is more spring visits. He will check out Illinois on April 2nd, Northwestern on April 3rd and Duke on April 8th. He would like to decide before his senior season starts, but will not force it if he does not feel like he has found his next home.