Sahfi Reed on Syracuse Game Day Atmosphere: 'I Even Heard Little Kids Screaming'

One of the fastest players in the 2024 class is Sahfi Reed out of Martin Luther King High School in Pennsylvania. Syracuse was the first school to offer Reed and hosted him for an unofficial visit on Saturday to check out the Orange's season opener against Louisville.

"The Cuse was amazing as always," Reed said. "I really love the culture coach Babers is building up there."

Reed sat in the stands and watched Syracuse dismantle Louisville 31-7.

"The Dome was loud," Reed said. "You could see what the atmosphere was like on those third downs. Everybody was screaming. I even heard little kids screaming. I took pictures with a few fans, it was lit. I enjoyed Syracuse a lot. Definitely want to get up there some more."

While watching the game, Reed paid special attention to the defensive backs. That is one of the spots Reed could end up at the collegiate level.

"The DBs looked great," Reed said. "They definitely were capitalizing off mistakes. They were coming down hill, making tackles. But you can't forget that pick from Garrett Williams. They were stepping up in big ways."

During the visit, Reed was also able to speak to members of the Syracuse coaching staff.

"Yes I talked to (wide receivers) coach (Mike) Johnson, (Director of High School Relations) Khalil Ahmad, and (Director of Player Development) Deon Maddox," Reed said. "Their main message was keep doing what I'm doing and stay focused in the classroom."

The visit only enhanced Reed's view of the Orange.

"Syracuse was already high on my short list, but it's still very early to decide," Reed said. "I'll say if I can keep progressively getting better like I'm projected to then they'll definitely be in my top four of that list."

