LaNorris Sellers Wins State Title in Front of Syracuse Coaches, Talks Recruiting

To say Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers had a good senior season would be a disservice to the year he had. Sellers had a spectacular year, leading South Florence to a perfect 15-0 record and the school's first South Carolina State Championship. He threw for more than 40 touchdowns on the season, a school record. As if that was not impressive enough, Sellers did all of that while returning from an injury that cost him his junior season.

"It really just felt good," Sellers said. "It was special to me. It felt really good to me to get back out there."

Sellers capped that season by leading the Bruins to a 57-30 win over Northwestern High in the state championship game with Syracuse coaches Robert Anae (offensive coordinator) and Jason Beck (quarterbacks coach) in attendance. Sellers has developed a strong relationship over multiple years with those two coaches. It started when they were assistants at Virginia and continued when they came to Syracuse.

"We talk about how I've been, my games and stuff like that," Sellers said. "Then my role and stuff when I get up there."

In addition to Anae and Beck, Sellers has developed a strong relationship with others on staff including head coach Dino Babers since committing to the Orange in March.

"I talk to coach Babers every Sunday," Sellers said. "We talk football, he asks me about my game, and then we talk about their game. They always ask how I'm doing, how I'm feeling, stuff like that. That's usually how it goes."

Despite having been committed to Syracuse for nine months and National Signing Day just a couple of weeks away, other schools have not backed off of their pursuit. Most notably in-state South Carolina, that has ramped up its pursuit late in the cycle after finding itself without a quarterback in its 2023 recruiting class.

"They (Syracuse) told me that was what was going to happen anyway," Sellers said. "I just take it as I go along in the whole thing. Just listening to them and communicating with them."

Should Syracuse fans be concerned with the Gamecocks attempting to flip one of the best quarterbacks in the cycle?

"I would say it's not anything too much to really worry about," Sellers said. "As of right now, I'm sticking with Syracuse. They stuck with me so it's only right I stick with them too. It just shows their loyalty, really. The relationship we built and how they trusted me and how I can trust them too."

With his senior season ending in a state title, Sellers' focus will shift to preparing for the college game. In order to be as ready as possible when he arrives in Central New York, Sellers is staying diligent in the weight room, working on developing his leadership skills as well as working on improving timing and accuracy.

"You can always get better at stuff like that," Sellers said.

Sellers also believes the 2022 season shows the Syracuse program is headed in the right direction.

"Every team has their ups and downs so that (losing streak) was just one of their down moments," Sellers said. "But I know they have something special going on there. I know they've got the whole coaching staff and they're a young team. So that's just how I view it. A positive season overall."

