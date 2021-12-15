Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Denis Jaquez

Player: Denis Jaquez

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-4, 240 pounds

School: St. Augustine Prep (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Maryland, Northwester, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Verbal Commitment Date: December 15, 2021

Early Enrollee: Yes

Commitment Quote: "Definitely the coaching staff," Jaquez said. "Coach (Achuff) is an amazing guy. The head coach (Babers), he's an amazing dude as well. Also, when it comes to playing time as well, I could see myself coming up here as a midyear (January enrollee) and hopefully getting on the field next year."

Evaluation: Jaquez is a long defensive end who uses his hands well to keep offensive linemen at arm's length. A quick first step allows him to get upfield and put opposing tackles on their heels. Has excellent instincts and play recognition to come off of a pass rush and defend a screen with with an interception or deflection. Plays with a strong motor to chase a play down from behind or continue to rush the passer.

As an edge rusher, Jaquez has above average strength and uses that to drive linemen backwards. Once he gains leverage, he is able to sneak inside and pressure the quarterback. Most of the pass rushing moves we see on film are power moves or running by an inferior talent at tackle. He did show a little bit of a spin move in his arsenal as well.

When he gets to Syracuse, the next step will be to add to his pass rushing technique with the swim and other such moves. Those will make him a more versatile pass rusher. Regardless, Jaquez shows a lot of potential on tape and has the skill set that fits perfectly within the 3-3-5.