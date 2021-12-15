Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Dom Foster

Player: Dom Foster

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 6-2, 180 pounds

School: Warren G Harding High School (OH)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest

Verbal Commitment Date: August 18, 2021

Enrolling Early: Yes

Commitment Quote: "The first visit I went (June 23rd), I was without my parents," Foster said. "That's when I really realized that it felt like it was home. Me and all the coaches just clicked really quickly. I felt like it was a bond there."

Evaluation: "I think Syracuse is getting an interesting ball-skill athlete. I think a lot of coaches, regardless of position projection, want those types of prospects on the roster. It's about turning the football over, getting your hands on the ball. This kid's ball skills are off the charts. About six foot, 180 pounds or so. Mainly a receiver at the high school level up in Ohio. That's something that is usually a good precursor to the secondary. I did get a chance to see some of his work in the offseason, working at camps and things like that. There's a lot of foundation there. Obviously, he can turn and run. He was really a vertical threat as a wide receiver in his high school days, so we know the turn and run game is there, and we know the ball skills are there. A lot of cornerbacks, particularly 16, 17 years old, there's a little panic. That's where you get PI's (pass interference penalties), that's where you get inconsistent coverage.

"This kid, with the receiver background, is going to be very comfortable with the football in the air. I really like where his game is after he turns and run, even on defense. Some of the samples I've seen, he's able to stay in the hip pocket of the wide receiver and make plays on the football with good length relative to his frame. I do think he needs to spend some time, obviously in the experience department, working that back pedal, coming off the line of scrimmage with authority, not allowing that receiver to close the gap on him if he's going to play corner. Safety may be a safer bet, pun intended there. Obviously there's a long way to go between now and when he will suit up in the Orange secondary. But if you're getting a six foot, fast athlete with ball skills, that's a lot to work with."

-- John Garcia Jr.