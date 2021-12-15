Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Joe Cruz

Player: Joe Cruz

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-6, 280 pounds

School: Sachem North (NY)

Other Notable Offers: Lafayette, Stony Brook

Verbal Commitment Date: August 5, 2021

Enrolling Early: No



Commitment Quote: "I did a private workout with coach Schmidt and got a tour of the football facilities, Carrier Dome, the campus, and the dorms," Cruz said. "Honestly the dorms were the best part. Definitely one of a kind."

Evaluation: "Not a small human being. Just go to the frame, the measureables. 6-6, 275 or so, that's the first thing that absolutely stands out. Then you put the tape in, and you see him working both ways. Playing left tackle, playing all up and down the defensive line for his high school. Those are some traits you really want to see because it means he's in shape, it means he can handle a bigger load than the typical high school offensive lineman. When you get into the tackle works specifically, Cruz has a lot to like. First of all, at 6-6, you always think, 'is he vulnerable in the leverage department?' Can he play at a lower plane? This kid actually does. He gets pretty low given his height. He can do so on the move as well. Something you probably wouldn't expect when you hear the immense size that he brings to the table.

"We see him pulling a lot. We see him as a reach blocker a lot. On the move quite a bit in the run game. Those are very positive things and that translates over to his effectiveness as a pocket collapser on the defensive line. Where I do think he has room to improve is where I go with most of my high school offensive line evaluations, is pass protection. He's got the wide base, he's got the long arm to combat different types of pass rushers, but he doesn't have the reps. He doesn't have the technique there quite yet. That kick slide still has some room for improvement. That's an area of focus as a senior. Then when gets to Syracuse, my goodness, they'll focus on that plenty and they'll put some weight on his bones as well. This is ideal for the offensive line, really the offensive tackle position. That 6-6 frame, built it out to 305, no problem at the ACC level and all of a sudden, you're hitting the ground running."

--John Garcia Jr.