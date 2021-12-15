Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Kadin Bailey

Player: Kadin Bailey

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2, 210 pounds

School: Jefferson High (GA)

Other Notable Offers: Kansas State, East Carolina

Verbal Commitment Date: December 15, 2021

Enrolling Early: No



Commitment Quote: "One reason (I committed) is because it's in the ACC," Bailey said. "So it's big boy football. I'm from Georgia, most of the schools that play are down south kind of so distance was not really a problem for me. The coaches and players all sold me. The players even told me the coaches are great. The defensive energy during practice is great. There's a difference between the defense and offense there, and this is a great opportunity to play because they'll throw freshmen in without hesitation if you prove yourself."

Evaluation: "I think the youngest Bailey is just an elite pass rusher. A modern edge player. 6-2, 215 or so, so still certainly room to fill out his frame. When you see him coming off the edge, you see a lot of the traits that you want if you're a defensive coordinator. There is burst, there is bend and there is a finishing ability that he brings to the table that just enhances your defense immediately. I do think there are some things to work on, but technically, he's got some hand placement strengths.

"He's very good with the counter pass rush moves as well. He's not just a, 'hey I'm faster than you' kind of kid and let me beat the tackle around the edge. He has good competition there in Jefferson Georgia, so he wouldn't be able to win that way on Friday night. But, like I said, I see a modern day pass rusher with a lot of athletic traits that could eventually translate to a true three down role. I think he's a pass rushing specialist now, but I think he could develop into a true three down linebacker in that Syracuse 3-3-5.

"You're always curious to see how the physical fills out," Garcia Jr. said. "How much taller does he get, how much more weight can he carry on his frame without sacrificing that great first step and some of those pass rusher traits. If he can fill out just a little bit, I think he can stay on the edge and play on the edge of that 3-3-5. Because that responsibility is very versatile. Sometimes you rush the passer, sometimes you drop back as well. If he doesn't fill out, he's got the straight line athleticism to play that middle spot. If he stays in that 230, 240 pound range, I think he could be an occasional pass rusher and develop into a true middle linebacker in the modern sense. Where is asked to cover at times but really, he's working down hill more times than not.

"Given the bloodlines, given what we know of his dad and what we know of his uncle, he's going to fill out just fine and be able to maintain that athleticism. That's really what made Boss Bailey such an integral part of Georgia's roster back in the day. I think he's going to stay out on the edge. Rush the passer consistently and develop that overall game where he can drop back into coverage. Play the run with a little more consistency. When you have a little bit more weight on you, it helps you take on blockers and navigate things like that."

--John Garcia Jr