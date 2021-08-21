Spencer Mahoney 'Very Excited' for Syracuse Offer

The 2023 shooting guard has picked up his first two power five offers recently.

Syracuse basketball is looking to put together an elite 2022 recruiting class, and is well on its way to doing so. That does not mean, however, that they are ignoring future classes. The Orange extended a scholarship offer on Thursday to 2023 shooting guard Spencer Mahoney out of Xaverian High School in Brooklyn (N.Y.). Mahoney runs with the PSA Cardinals on the AAU circuit.

"Coach Allen Griffen gave me a call and told me how my game fits perfectly into the Syracuse system," Mahoney said. "How he saw me at Peach Jam and liked how I play. Then he said he would like to extend an offer. I was very excited because it was my first power five offer."

Mahoney is a long, 6-8 wing who can play the two or the three at the next level. The exact type of player Syracuse likes to have at either position with his length, ability to handle and score at all three levels. While Syracuse was impressed by Mahoney, so is Mahoney with the Orange program.

"I know that it is where Carmelo went to school and that it has a great basketball program," Mahoney said. "Also with a legendary coach Jim Boeheim. I have interest in the program for those reasons. Also Melo is one of my favorite players."

The next step for Mahoney is visiting Syracuse. While nothing is scheduled yet, Mahoney says he hopes that gets done soon.



"Hopefully sometime in the near future," Mahoney said.

One day after Syracuse offered, Texas A&M extended a scholarship opportunity. In addition, DePaul, Northwestern, St. John's and West Virginia have all recently reached out. Mahoney's recruitment is just starting to pick up, and Syracuse was wise to get involved early.