Syracuse Football Spring Game Visitor List

Recruits from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes will check out the Orange.

Syracuse football will have several talented recruits in attendance for the annual spring game Friday night. Here is a look at some of the notable names that will visit. They include prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles.

CLASS OF 2023

Player: Amir Akins

Position: Athlete

High School: Milford Academy (NY)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 160 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Player: Jayden Bass

Position: Offensive Line

High School: Springfield Central (MA)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 295 lbs

Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Navy

Player: Dylan Braithwaite

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Holy Trinity (NY)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 175 lbs

Notable Offers: Army

Player: David Clement

Position: Tight End

High School: CBA (Albany, NY)

Height/Weight: 6-7, 265 lbs

Notable Offers: Committed to Syracuse

Player: Cobe Covington

Position: Running Back

High School: Bishop Kearney (NY)

Height/Weight: 5-9, 185 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Player: Langston Davis

Position: Defensive Back/Wide Receiver

High School: Middle Creek (NC)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 150 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Player: Eric Gardner

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Archbishop Wood (PA)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 240 lbs

Notable Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Texas A&M, West Virginia

Player: Eric King

Position: Offensive Line

High School: St. Peter's Prep (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 300 lbs

Notable Offers: Rutgers, Syracuse

Player: Malachi Mercer

Position: Linebacker

High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 220 lbs

Notable Offers: Temple

Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

Position: Linebacker

High School: Iona Prep

Height/Weight: 6-2, 240 lbs

Notable Offers: Arizona State, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia

Player: Lonnie Rice

Position: LB/Edge

Junior College: Lackawanna Community College

Height/Weight: 6-2, 220 lbs

Notable Offers: Alabama A&M, Saint Francis

Player: DJ Samuels

Position: Edge

High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 240 lbs

Notable Offers: Boston College, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Jaden Codrington

Position: Defensive Back

High School: Iona Prep (NY)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 155 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Player: Nyier Daniels

Position: Offensive Line

High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-8, 315 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Player: Amori Francis

Position: Offensive Line

High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 280 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Player: Keon Kenner

Position: Athlete

High School: The Pennington School (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 220 lbs

Notable Offers: None

Player: Kaj Sanders

Position: Athlete

High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs

Notable Offers: Boston College, Duke, Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse

Player: Jordan Thomas

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 270 lbs

Notable Offers: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia

Player: Syair Torrence

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: CBA (Syracuse, NY)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs

Notable Offers: Buffalo, Syracuse

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Charlie LaMorte

Position: Quarterback

High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 lbs

Notable Offers: Akron

