Syracuse Football Spring Game Visitor List

Recruits from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes will check out the Orange.

Syracuse football will have several talented recruits in attendance for the annual spring game Friday night. Here is a look at some of the notable names that will visit. They include prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles. 

CLASS OF 2023

Player: Amir Akins
Position: Athlete
High School: Milford Academy (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-10, 160 lbs
Notable Offers: None

Player: Jayden Bass
Position: Offensive Line
High School: Springfield Central (MA)
Height/Weight: 6-5, 295 lbs
Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Navy

Player: Dylan Braithwaite
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Holy Trinity (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-10, 175 lbs
Notable Offers: Army

Player: David Clement
Position: Tight End
High School: CBA (Albany, NY)
Height/Weight: 6-7, 265 lbs
Notable Offers: Committed to Syracuse

Player: Cobe Covington
Position: Running Back
High School: Bishop Kearney (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-9, 185 lbs
Notable Offers: None

Player: Langston Davis
Position: Defensive Back/Wide Receiver
High School: Middle Creek (NC)
Height/Weight: 5-10, 150 lbs
Notable Offers: None

Player: Eric Gardner
Position: Defensive Line
High School: Archbishop Wood (PA)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 240 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Texas A&M, West Virginia

Player: Eric King
Position: Offensive Line
High School: St. Peter's Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 300 lbs
Notable Offers: Rutgers, Syracuse

Player: Malachi Mercer
Position: Linebacker
High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 220 lbs
Notable Offers: Temple

Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard
Position: Linebacker
High School: Iona Prep
Height/Weight: 6-2, 240 lbs
Notable Offers: Arizona State, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia

Player: Lonnie Rice
Position: LB/Edge
Junior College: Lackawanna Community College 
Height/Weight: 6-2, 220 lbs
Notable Offers: Alabama A&M, Saint Francis

Player: DJ Samuels
Position: Edge
High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-0, 240 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Jaden Codrington
Position: Defensive Back
High School: Iona Prep (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-11, 155 lbs
Notable Offers: None

Player: Nyier Daniels
Position: Offensive Line
High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-8, 315 lbs
Notable Offers: None

Player: Amori Francis 
Position: Offensive Line
High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-4, 280 lbs
Notable Offers: None

Player: Keon Kenner
Position: Athlete
High School: The Pennington School (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-0, 220 lbs
Notable Offers: None

Player: Kaj Sanders
Position: Athlete
High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Duke, Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse

Player: Jordan Thomas
Position: Defensive Line
High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-6, 270 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia

Player: Syair Torrence 
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: CBA (Syracuse, NY)
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs
Notable Offers: Buffalo, Syracuse

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Charlie LaMorte
Position: Quarterback
High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 lbs
Notable Offers: Akron

