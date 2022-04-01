Syracuse Football Spring Game Visitor List
Syracuse football will have several talented recruits in attendance for the annual spring game Friday night. Here is a look at some of the notable names that will visit. They include prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles.
CLASS OF 2023
Player: Amir Akins
Position: Athlete
High School: Milford Academy (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-10, 160 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Player: Jayden Bass
Position: Offensive Line
High School: Springfield Central (MA)
Height/Weight: 6-5, 295 lbs
Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Navy
Player: Dylan Braithwaite
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Holy Trinity (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-10, 175 lbs
Notable Offers: Army
Player: David Clement
Position: Tight End
High School: CBA (Albany, NY)
Height/Weight: 6-7, 265 lbs
Notable Offers: Committed to Syracuse
Player: Cobe Covington
Position: Running Back
High School: Bishop Kearney (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-9, 185 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Player: Langston Davis
Position: Defensive Back/Wide Receiver
High School: Middle Creek (NC)
Height/Weight: 5-10, 150 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Player: Eric Gardner
Position: Defensive Line
High School: Archbishop Wood (PA)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 240 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Texas A&M, West Virginia
Player: Eric King
Position: Offensive Line
High School: St. Peter's Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 300 lbs
Notable Offers: Rutgers, Syracuse
Player: Malachi Mercer
Position: Linebacker
High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 220 lbs
Notable Offers: Temple
Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard
Position: Linebacker
High School: Iona Prep
Height/Weight: 6-2, 240 lbs
Notable Offers: Arizona State, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia
Player: Lonnie Rice
Position: LB/Edge
Junior College: Lackawanna Community College
Height/Weight: 6-2, 220 lbs
Notable Offers: Alabama A&M, Saint Francis
Player: DJ Samuels
Position: Edge
High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-0, 240 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia
CLASS OF 2024
Player: Jaden Codrington
Position: Defensive Back
High School: Iona Prep (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-11, 155 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Player: Nyier Daniels
Position: Offensive Line
High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-8, 315 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Player: Amori Francis
Position: Offensive Line
High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-4, 280 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Player: Keon Kenner
Position: Athlete
High School: The Pennington School (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-0, 220 lbs
Notable Offers: None
Player: Kaj Sanders
Position: Athlete
High School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Duke, Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse
Player: Jordan Thomas
Position: Defensive Line
High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-6, 270 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia
Player: Syair Torrence
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: CBA (Syracuse, NY)
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs
Notable Offers: Buffalo, Syracuse
CLASS OF 2025
Player: Charlie LaMorte
Position: Quarterback
High School: Don Bosco Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 lbs
Notable Offers: Akron
