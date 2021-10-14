Class of 2023 Midfielder Stevie Finnell Commits to Syracuse Lacrosse

Syracuse men's lacrosse has put together a 2022 recruiting class with several elite prospects and is doing the same in the 2023 cycle. On Tuesday, midfielder Stevie Finnell out of Garden City High School in New York, committed to Syracuse he told AllSyracuse.com. The news was first reported by Inside Lacrosse. Finnell also runs with the Igloo 2023 Black Diamond club squad.

"I liked the school a lot," Finnell said. "And the coaches."

Finnell is listed at 6-1, 190 pounds. He is rated as a four star midfielder by Inside Lacrosse. Finnell is the fourth midfielder to commit to Syracuse as part of its 2023 recruiting class and ninth player overall to pledge Orange in the cycle. The other three midfielders include Tucker Kellogg, Jake Spallina and Tyler McCarthy. Kellogg and Spallina are also rated four star prospects by Inside Lacrosse.

Syracuse men's lacrosse has undergone dramatic change during this past offseason. Retired is legendary head coach John Desko and in his place steps Gary Gait, one of the sport's all-time great players. Gait was previously the head coach of the Syracuse women's lacrosse program.

Since 1916, a span of 105 years, Syracuse men’s lacrosse has only had four head coaches. Gait becomes the fifth and will look to lead the Orange back to national prominence. Syracuse has not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2017, has not been to the Final Four since 2013 and has not won a National Championship since 2009. This will be Gait’s first coaching job in men’s college lacrosse. However, he was the head coach of the NLL’s Colorado Mammoth. The Mammoth won the NLL championship in his first season as head coach.