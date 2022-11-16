Syair Torrence Commits to Syracuse Football

Syracuse football is on the board in the 2024 recruiting class. Local star wide receiver Syair Torrence, who plays at Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, committed to Syracuse football Wednesday afternoon. He announced the decision on social media. The 5-11, 185 pounder also had an offer from Buffalo, but was on the radar of several other power five programs.

"The trusting process was getting better and better each week," Torrence said of his decision. "I wanted to take the big stage of being a hometown hero."

Torrence is the younger brother of current Orange point guard Symir Torrence and has been one of the best high school players in Central New York for the last couple of seasons. He has been in attendance for nearly every home game this season.

Syair had a strong junior season and led CBA to the Class AA Championship Game. While the Brothers lost to Cicero North Syracuse, Torrence had a stellar game with seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, he recorded two sacks defensively.

Syracuse has one wide receiver committed in its 2023 class in speedster Bryce Cohoon out of Maize High in Kansas. The commitment from Torrence is the earliest pledge for the Orange in a cycle in at least the last 10 years.

