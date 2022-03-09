Syair Torrence Gets Different Look at Syracuse on Junior Day Visit

The class of 2024 local product was back on the Orange campus.

Class of 2024 Syracuse (N.Y.) CBA wide receiver Syair Torrence returned to the Syracuse campus on Saturday for a Junior Day visit.

"It was good," Torrence said. "We did pictures with the jerseys, did position meetings and went to the Syracuse basketball game after. The best part for me was the position meeting because it helped me learn new things, especially coming from the coaches teaching us all."

One highlight of the trip was checking out the Orange basketball team. While his brother, Symir, did not play due to injury, Syair still enjoyed being in the crowd.

"The atmosphere was exciting," Torrence said. "The student section was lit. The fans are just very supportive to the players."

Torrence also spoke with some of the Syracuse coaches.

"Coach Shep (defensive quality control Bryan Shepherd)," Torrence said. "He was a cool coach to be around. I didn't have to switch it up. I could be myself. We had a conversation outside of football and I liked that. I think we're going to develop a great relationship."

Torrence has been on other unofficial visits to Syracuse in the past. What was different about this one is that it was focused on his position and how he fit into the Orange offense. He remains interested in Syracuse, but it is very early in his recruiting process. He plans to hit the camp circuit this summer.

In addition to an offer from the Orange, Torrence also holds an offer from Buffalo.

