Syair Torrence Enjoys Syracuse Visit

Class of 2024 Syracuse (N.Y.) Christian Brothers wide receiver Syair Torrence is one of the best prospects in the Empire State in his cycle. Torrence has offers from Buffalo and Syracuse, with interest from schools such as Baylor, Colorado St. and Rutgers. Torrence was on the Syracuse campus for an unofficial visit to watch the Orange face Wake Forest recently.

"It was great," Torrence said. "I learned a lot there. The coaches is fun to be around. I talked to some coaches I met before and met a couple new coaches, but overall I had a great time there."

One of the big highlights of the visit was spending time with the Syracuse coaching staff.

"I could just be myself around them, I don’t have to switch up," Torrence said. "I talk to coach Maddox, coach Gigliotti, and it’s one more coach I keep forgetting his name I know he gonna be mad at me but he knows who I’m talking about. They just really told me I’m doing great and they like what they seeing from me and keep up the good work."

Torrence attended Syracuse's game against Wake Forest and watched the Orange battle the 19th ranked team in the country, at the time, down to the wire. He was impressed by the game day atmosphere.

"The dome was exciting," Torrence said. "The fans were loud and great. They played great although they didn’t come out with a win."

Torrence added that as it is still very early in the recruiting process for him, he is still evaluating all of his options. No favorites at this time.