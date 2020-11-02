SI.com
All Syracuse
Syracuse 2021 Commits Report: Three Miss Games Due to Injury

Michael McAllister

Several class of 2021 Syracuse commits were in action over the weekend, with most playing on Friday but one on Saturday. Not all were in action, however. The following Syracuse commits have not played this season yet due to their state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as they have been delayed this fall or postponed until the spring of 2021: OT Enrique Cruz, WR Umari Hatcher, DT Jaelin Moss, DT Terry Lockett, LB Malik Matthew, OL Kalan Ellis, OL Austyn Kauhi, DT Elijah Fuentes, OL Wes Hoeh, QB Justin Lamson.

DB Duce Chestnut: Did not play due to a bye week. 

WR Oronde Gadsden: Won 23-17, but was used primarily as a run blocker as the team only threw the ball twice all game (both attempts were intercepted).

DE Jatius Geer: Plays Monday night due to opponent in COVID protocol. Will update his stats after the game.

LB Austin Roon: 9 tackles, 2 sacks in 35-28 loss. 

DE Hayden Nelson: Did not play due to injury, but is expected to return this coming week.

DE Derek McDonald: 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 4 hurries, 1 fumble recovery, 1 catch

TE Landon Morris: Did not play due to injury. Injury is not considered serious and he could be back within a couple of weeks.

RB Josh Hough: 10 carries, 214 yards, 5 touchdowns in 42-14 playoff quarterfinals win.

WR Kendall Long: Did not play as other team forfeited. 

OL Tyler Magnuson: Team won 19-3 and rushed for over 250 yards. 

DB Malcolm Folk: This was Folk's season opener. Left the game very early due to an injury. It is not considered serious and he could return this week. Team lost 23-16. 

Syracuse's 2021 recruiting class currently consists of 21 players. Those 21 players are from 15 different states. They include one quarterback, one running back, three wide receivers, one tight end, five offensive linemen, six defensive linemen, two linebackers and two defensive backs.

Syracuse is still looking for more help in the secondary, and could take two more players there. They could also look to bring in experienced help at a variety of positions through the junior college ranks or transfer portal.

