How Syracuse Will Approach the Late Recruiting Period

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse football signed 13 high school prospects on Wednesday and added a portal transfer as well. What is next for the Orange moving forward on the recruiting trail?

1. Find a Quarterback

Syracuse's 2022 recruiting class is missing a quarterback. Expect that to change during the late period. There are two prospects with Syracuse offers still on the board in Jalen Daniels and Ashley Tucker. Nothing significant of note with either's recruitment other than both remain in contact with Syracuse. First, however, Syracuse has to get an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in place, and then that individual can help the evaluation and pursuit of quarterback prospects.

2. Hit the Portal

Syracuse added Bralyn Oliver on Wednesday and that is certainly noteworthy. However, Syracuse is not done in the portal. Nor should they be. There are several positions that will be of focus to add talent, depth and potential starter caliber players to the roster. Offensive line, cornerback, defensive line, running back, wide receiver and tight end are among them. Offensive line due to losing Airon Servais and looking for an upgrade at tackle. Cornerback due to losing a couple of players to the portal and especially if the expectation is that Garrett Williams will turn pro. Defensive line because Syracuse is losing all three starters from last season. Running back due to needing depth behind Sean Tucker after losing a couple of backs to the portal. Similarly, Syracuse has lost a few receivers to the portal and could use some experienced depth. Tight end as the Orange lost its starter from last season.

3. Scholarships Available

The number of Syracuse players eligible to return (who have not entered the portal nor declared for the NFL Draft) is 59 in total, not including the 13 committed recruits and one transfer. That means Syracuse has 73 scholarships for next season if everyone returns. With the NCAA scholarship limit at 85, that leaves 12 extra spots that Syracuse can fill either through high school/junior college recruiting or through the portal. Of course if Garrett Williams and Mikel Jones both elect to go pro, that number jumps to 14. Obviously if other players enter the portal, that number increases even more. So expect Syracuse to take at least 12 more players through a combination of traditional recruiting and the portal.

4. Positional Focus

Here is how I see the 12 spots breaking down by position.

QB - 1

RB - 1

WR - 1

TE - 1

OL - 2

DL - 4

CB - 2