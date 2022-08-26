Syracuse Basketball Hosting Top Tier Talent For Elite Camp

Syracuse basketball is set to host its annual Elite Camp on Saturday, August 27th. The event typically includes some of the best talent in the country. Last year, players such as DJ Wagner, JP Estrella, Reid Ducharme, Papa Kante, Donnie Freeman and others attended and earned offers. Here are some of the players expected to attend. This will be updated as we learn of other attendees.

Player: Arden Begaj

Position: Center

Height/Weight: 7-0

School: Bill Crothers Secondary (Canada)

Class: 2024

Syracuse Offer: No

Other Notable Offers: Holy Cross, Milwaukee, UTEP

Player: Elijah Moore

Position: Shooting Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4, 170 lbs

School: Cardinal Hayes (NY)

Class: 2024

Syracuse Offer: Yes

Other Notable Offers: Connecticut, Mississippi State, Seton Hall, Temple, Xavier

Player: James Moore

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-9, 180 lbs

School: The Patrick School (NJ)

Class: 2024

Syracuse Offer: No

Other Notable Offers: Creighton, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, TCU

Player: Damarius Owens

Position: Small Forward

Height/Weight: 6-7, 170 lbs

School: Western Reserve Academy (OH)

Class: 2024

Syracuse Offer: Yes

Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, Creighton, Marquette, St. Bonaventure

Player: Malcolm Thomas (Son of Etan Thomas)

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8, 195 lbs

School: DeMatha Catholic (MD)

Class: 2024

Syracuse Offer: No

Other Notable Offers: None Reported

Player: Rob Wright

Position: Point Guard

Height/Weight: 6-0, 165 lbs

School: Neumann Goretti (PA)

Class: 2024

Syracuse Offer: Yes

Other Notable Offers: Baylor, Georgetown, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, Temple, VCU, Wake Forest, Wichita State

