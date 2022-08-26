Syracuse Basketball Hosting Top Tier Talent For Elite Camp
Syracuse basketball is set to host its annual Elite Camp on Saturday, August 27th. The event typically includes some of the best talent in the country. Last year, players such as DJ Wagner, JP Estrella, Reid Ducharme, Papa Kante, Donnie Freeman and others attended and earned offers. Here are some of the players expected to attend. This will be updated as we learn of other attendees.
Player: Arden Begaj
Position: Center
Height/Weight: 7-0
School: Bill Crothers Secondary (Canada)
Class: 2024
Syracuse Offer: No
Other Notable Offers: Holy Cross, Milwaukee, UTEP
Player: Elijah Moore
Position: Shooting Guard
Height/Weight: 6-4, 170 lbs
School: Cardinal Hayes (NY)
Class: 2024
Syracuse Offer: Yes
Other Notable Offers: Connecticut, Mississippi State, Seton Hall, Temple, Xavier
Player: James Moore
Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-9, 180 lbs
School: The Patrick School (NJ)
Class: 2024
Syracuse Offer: No
Other Notable Offers: Creighton, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, TCU
Player: Damarius Owens
Position: Small Forward
Height/Weight: 6-7, 170 lbs
School: Western Reserve Academy (OH)
Class: 2024
Syracuse Offer: Yes
Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, Creighton, Marquette, St. Bonaventure
Read More
Player: Malcolm Thomas (Son of Etan Thomas)
Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-8, 195 lbs
School: DeMatha Catholic (MD)
Class: 2024
Syracuse Offer: No
Other Notable Offers: None Reported
Player: Rob Wright
Position: Point Guard
Height/Weight: 6-0, 165 lbs
School: Neumann Goretti (PA)
Class: 2024
Syracuse Offer: Yes
Other Notable Offers: Baylor, Georgetown, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, Temple, VCU, Wake Forest, Wichita State
