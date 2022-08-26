Skip to main content

Syracuse Basketball Hosting Top Tier Talent For Elite Camp

The Orange will have some big names on campus over the weekend.

Syracuse basketball is set to host its annual Elite Camp on Saturday, August 27th. The event typically includes some of the best talent in the country. Last year, players such as DJ Wagner, JP Estrella, Reid Ducharme, Papa Kante, Donnie Freeman and others attended and earned offers. Here are some of the players expected to attend. This will be updated as we learn of other attendees. 

Player: Arden Begaj
Position: Center
Height/Weight: 7-0
School: Bill Crothers Secondary (Canada)
Class: 2024
Syracuse Offer: No
Other Notable Offers: Holy Cross, Milwaukee, UTEP

Player: Elijah Moore
Position: Shooting Guard
Height/Weight: 6-4, 170 lbs
School: Cardinal Hayes (NY)
Class: 2024
Syracuse Offer: Yes
Other Notable Offers: Connecticut, Mississippi State, Seton Hall, Temple, Xavier

Player: James Moore
Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-9, 180 lbs
School: The Patrick School (NJ)
Class: 2024
Syracuse Offer: No
Other Notable Offers: Creighton, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, TCU

Player: Damarius Owens
Position: Small Forward
Height/Weight: 6-7, 170 lbs
School: Western Reserve Academy (OH)
Class: 2024
Syracuse Offer: Yes
Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, Creighton, Marquette, St. Bonaventure

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Player: Malcolm Thomas (Son of Etan Thomas)
Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-8, 195 lbs
School: DeMatha Catholic (MD)
Class: 2024
Syracuse Offer: No
Other Notable Offers: None Reported

Player: Rob Wright
Position: Point Guard
Height/Weight: 6-0, 165 lbs
School: Neumann Goretti (PA)
Class: 2024
Syracuse Offer: Yes
Other Notable Offers: Baylor, Georgetown, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, Temple, VCU, Wake Forest, Wichita State 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Damarius Owens 1
Recruiting

Syracuse Basketball Hosting Top Tier Talent For Elite Camp

By Mike McAllister
Cuse vs Iona
Soccer

Syracuse Men's Soccer Wins Opener vs Iona

By Samuel St. Jean
Mike Williams
Recruiting

Ducharme to Xavier: Where Syracuse Goes From Here

By Mike McAllister
Member Exclusive
Ducharme
Recruiting

Reid Ducharme Commits to Xavier Over Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
Ducharme Visit 2
Recruiting

Reid Ducharme Announcement Primer

By Mike McAllister
Elmore
Football

Chris Elmore Leading Syracuse Into Important Season Opener

By Mike McAllister and Josh Crawford
Karriem
Recruiting

Syracuse Remains Heavily Involved With Saboor Karriem

By Mike McAllister
Edwards
Basketball

12 Questions for 12 Scholarship Players on the 2022-2023 Syracuse Men’s Basketball Team

By Bryce Kelly