Syracuse Basketball Recruiting: Mock 2022 Class 1.0

Syracuse basketball currently has one player signed in the 2021 recruiting class (Benny Williams) and none in the 2022 cycle. They are involved with several elite prospects in that class, so which are most likely to pick Syracuse? Here is our mock class for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

PG: Quadir Copeland

Height/Weight: 6-6, 175 lbs

School: Life Center Academy (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Miami, Oregon, Penn State

Commentary: Copeland is the perfect type of point guard for Syracuse's zone. He is extremely long, quicker than you'd expect and has natural defensive instincts. Offensively, he is great off the dribble, adept at finding teammates for open looks and fantastic in transition. Maryland seems to be Syracuse's biggest competition right now, but keep an eye on Penn State. They could prove to be a factor as well. Still, Copeland seems to be excited about Syracuse's pursuit and thinks highly of assistant Gerry McNamara.

SF: Ty Rodgers

Height/Weight: 6-6, 180 lbs

School: Grand Blanc Community (MI)

Other Notable Offers: Florida State, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State

Commentary: Michigan and Missouri seem to be Syracuse's biggest competition here. Syracuse has recruited Rodgers hard for a long time with Associate Head Coach Adrian Autry leading the way. Ultimately, the long standing relationship combined with Rodgers having the perfect skill set for Syracuse on both ends, will win out.

PF: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Height/Weight: 6-9, 220 lbs

School: Scotland Campus (PA)

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Wake Forest

Commentary: Huntley-Hatfield is a consensus top 10 player in the 2022 class. The other notable offers listed are included in his top six, along with Syracuse. He has several others including Baylor, Florida, Kentucky and more. Prior to Syracuse offering, Huntley-Hatfield had a top five. When Syracuse offered, he expanded it to a top six and the Orange have had some buzz here ever since. Expect Syracuse to continue to recruit him hard with both head coach Jim Boeheim and assistant Gerry McNamara heavily involved.

C: Riley Mulvey

Height/Weight: 6-11, 230 lbs

School: St. Thomas More (CT)

Other Notable Offers: Iowa, Penn State, Virginia Tech

Commentary: Mulvey is originally from the Albany area. Syracuse needs a center, and Donovan Clingan will be very difficult to get. Iowa has done good work establishing an early relationship with Mulvey, but Syracuse's offer is a game changer. If the Orange make a big push, they are a strong candidate to land the talented big.