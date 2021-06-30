Syracuse Basketball Mock 2022 Class 4.0

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse basketball currently has two players committed in the 2022 recruiting cycle. They are involved with several elite prospects in that class, so which are most likely to pick Syracuse? Here is our latest mock 2022 class.

PG: Quadir Copeland

Height/Weight: 6-6, 175 lbs

School: IMG Academy (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Miami, Oregon, Penn State

Commentary: Copeland is the perfect type of point guard for Syracuse's zone. He is extremely long, quicker than you'd expect and has natural defensive instincts. Offensively, he is great off the dribble, adept at finding teammates for open looks and fantastic in transition. Maryland seems to be Syracuse's biggest competition right now. Still, Copeland appears to be excited about Syracuse's pursuit and thinks highly of assistant Gerry McNamara. Copeland's official visit to Syracuse went very well, and he referred to it as amazing multiple times. I think Syracuse is the team to beat here.

SG: Justin Taylor

Height/Weight: 6-6, 200 lbs

School: St. Anne's-Belfield (VA)

Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Commentary: Taylor was a big recruiting win for Syracuse. He brings size, basketball IQ, shooting and playmaking to the Orange. He is the heir apparent to Buddy Boeheim.

SF: Kamari Lands

Height/Weight: 6-8, 195 lbs

School: Prolific Prep (IN)

Other Notable Offers: Louisville, Texas Tech, Xavier

Commentary: Lands committed to Syracuse on April 6th. He is an elite wing scorer who has tremendous length and confidence. Lands is also a superb defender who will fit in well within the zone. Lands has guard skills in a forward's body, and that makes him a dynamic player. He can play anywhere on the floor and defends positions one through five.

SF: Chris Bunch

Height/Weight: 6-7, 185 lbs

School: De La Salle High (CA)

Other Notable Offers: Creighton, Florida State, Iowa State, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Seton Hall, SMU, South Carolina, USC

Commentary: Bunch's official visit ends Thursday morning. I like Syracuse's chances here. His current plan is to cut his list by the end of summer, but you wonder if a great official visit would change that. Regardless, I expect Syracuse to look to add another wing/combo-forward type in this cycle. If Syracuse misses on Bunch, Amarri Tice could be an option.

PF: Kyle Filipowski

Height/Weight: 6-11, 230 lbs

School: Wilbraham & Monson Academy (MA)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Connecticut, Creighton, Georgetown, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Stanford, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Xavier

Commentary: Yes Duke just offered. Yes there have been three crystal ball projections for Duke. No this recruitment is not over. Remember when Justin Taylor was offered by Virginia and the assumption was he would go there since it was the hometown team? Or after North Carolina offered and many assumed he would pick the Tar Heels? We all know what happens when you assume. This recruitment is going to go into the fall. Syracuse is right in the thick of it. Having Taylor committed helps the Orange a lot here. So I am not backing off my previous prediction in the mock class 3.0 just yet.

C: Player to be Named or Portal

Commentary: Syracuse is firmly in the mix for Donovan Clingan, and that recruitment still has a ways to go. The plan is that he will trim his list sometime this summer and take visits in the fall. Syracuse will continue to recruit Clingan. I am just not predicting he will end up picking the Orange. It would not be surprising if Syracuse evaluated other bigs in July and into the fall, or even turned to the portal for a center option.