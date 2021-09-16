Syracuse Basketball Mock 2022 Class 5.0

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse basketball currently has two players committed in the 2022 recruiting cycle. They are involved with several other prospects in that class, so which are most likely to pick Syracuse? Here is our latest mock 2022 class.

GUARDS

PG: Quadir Copeland

Height/Weight: 6-6, 175 lbs

School: IMG Academy (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Miami, Oregon, Penn State

Commentary: Copeland committed to Syracuse last month and remains a strong pledge. He has transferred to IMG Academy, along with fellow commit Justin Taylor. The long, athletic guard is a perfect fit for Syracuse's system.

SG: Justin Taylor

Height/Weight: 6-6, 200 lbs

School: St. Anne's-Belfield (VA)

Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Commentary: Taylor was a big recruiting win for Syracuse. He brings size, basketball IQ, shooting and playmaking to the Orange. He is the heir apparent to Buddy Boeheim.

CG: JJ Starling

Height/Weight: 6-4, 180 lbs

School: La Lumiere (IN) - Originally from Baldwinsville (N.Y.)

Other Notable Offers: Duke, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford

Commentary: Yes there is a prediction that Starling ends up at Duke, and that is certainly a possibility. However, the Orange has recruited him as hard or harder than anyone. There are real NIL advantages for a local elite recruit to pick the home town team as opposed to risking getting recruited over. Notre Dame is a legitimate player, and both Northwestern and Stanford have their appeal. But I'll give a slight edge to Syracuse right now.

FORWARD

SF/PF: Chris Bunch

Height/Weight: 6-8, 190 lbs

School: De La Salle High (CA)

Other Notable Offers: Creighton, Florida State, Iowa State, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Seton Hall, SMU, South Carolina, USC, Washington

Commentary: Bunch is a talented, versatile forward that Syracuse likes a lot. He took an official visit over the summer. Syracuse was in to see Bunch at his school on Tuesday as the Orange continues to recruit him extremely hard. A recent offer from Washington will no doubt be intriguing to Bunch. It will be interesting to see if he takes an official visit there before deciding. Also, expect Bunch to trim his list in the near future. Syracuse will make the cut and has a strong chance to land him.

CENTER

C: Peter Carey

Height/Weight: 7-0, 210 lbs

School: Northfield Mount Herman (MA)

Other Notable Offers: Bryant, Iona, UMass, Rutgers

Commentary: Syracuse's main competition for Carey is Rutgers. Still, the Orange seems to be in the driver's seat here. He visited recently for Elite camp and now returns for an official visit, with his parents this time, the weekend of September 24th. That visit gives Syracuse the chance to seal the deal.