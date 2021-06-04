Syracuse Basketball Recruiting Weekend Preview

Syracuse basketball is hosting the first of several elite prospects expected to take official visits this month. Class of 2022 forward Kyle Filipowski will visit the Orange and get a closer look at the program this weekend. Here's a look at Filipowski as a prospect, a look at when Syracuse got involved and where things stand going into the visit.

Player: Kyle Filipowski

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-11, 235 lbs.

School: Wilbraham & Monson Academy (MA)

Visit Schedule: June 5-6: Official visit to Syracuse.

June 12-13: Official visit to Ohio State.

June 15-16: Official visit to Indiana.

June 17-18: Official visit to Iowa.

June 19: Unofficial visit to Northwestern.

June 24: Unofficial visit to Connecticut.

June 28-29: Official visit to Duke.

When Syracuse Got Involved: Syracuse offered Filipowski on April 21st. He became an instant priority at that point.

Coach Quote: "I start with his versatility," Wilbraham & Monson Academy head coach Mike Mannix said. "His versatility at his size, you just aren't going to find a lot of. He's a legitimate 6-foot-10. He rebounds what seems like almost every ball. He can handle it, he can shoot it, he can post up. He was darn close to being a 40 percent three point shooter this year. Averaged 21 points a game, 13 rebounds a game. His field goal percentage is really, really high. You just get it all when you have him as a player. This year I think he was one of the hardest working guys on the team. He really kind of set the tone for us. He was certainly in the mix every night as a guy that wasn't going to get outworked. Really coachable."

Player Quote: "Man I was blown away," Filipowski said. "When I saw coach Boeheim’s face on the screen I was trying to play it off cool without freaking out. And then having the conversation I did with him where he told me how rare of a talent I am and how he thinks I’m one of the top players in the country, really meant something special to me."

The Recruitment: Filipowski's busy visit schedule this month will tell the tale of where things will go. Duke is the only school on the list yet to offer, but it would not be a surprise if that is done during the visit. He also stated that Coach K's retirement has no impact on his recruitment. Some may view Duke as Syracuse's biggest competition, but keep an eye on Ohio State and Indiana. Those two may be dark horses here. Syracuse will have its shot to wow on an official visit first. It is perfect timing with players arriving back on campus.