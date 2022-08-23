Syracuse Commit David Clement Out For Season With Injury

Syracuse tight end commit David Clement will miss his senior season with a knee injury. The new was first reported by the Albany Times-Union.

Clement, a 6-7, 260 pound tight end prospect out of Christian Brothers Academy in Albany, is the lone tight end committed to the Orange as part of the 2023 recruiting class. The injury occurred in practice leading up to CBA’s season opener.

Clement had strong interest in Syracuse when the Orange extended a scholarship offer at the beginning of March during an unofficial visit. That interest grew as he continued to strengthen his relationship with offensive coordinator Robert Anae and head coach Dino Babers. Then Clement returned to Syracuse for another visit. That was enough for him to decide that he has found his future home.

"I didn't want to wait after my second time on campus," Clement said. "I got to see what it's really about. More great conversations with coach Babers and coach Anae. They really made me feel like I was family. That I would be a part of a team and that's what I really wanted."

In June, Clement returned to Central New York for an official visit.

“I just wanted to make sure I had that feeling that I was comfortable there,” Clement said. “I wanted to be comfortable where I was, and that’s where I felt comfortable. I looked at some other options, but when it all came down to it, SU is where I want to be."

