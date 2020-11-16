SI.com
All Syracuse
Syracuse Commits' Performance Report: Nov 13-15

Michael McAllister

Several class of 2021 Syracuse commits were in action over the weekend, with most playing on Friday but one on Saturday. Not all were in action, however. The following Syracuse commits have not played this season yet due to their state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as they have been delayed this fall or postponed until the spring of 2021: OT Enrique Cruz, WR Umari Hatcher, DT Jaelin Moss, DT Terry Lockett, LB Malik Matthew, OL Kalan Ellis, OL Austyn Kauhi, DT Elijah Fuentes, OL Wes Hoeh, QB Justin Lamson.

DB Duce Chestnut: Interception in 18-7 win. 

WR Oronde Gadsden: Did not play in 52-0 win. Played 0-6 team in first round of playoffs so many starters sat to not risk injury. Next up is nationally ranked Miami Northwestern in the playoffs. 

DE Jatius Geer: 13 tackles, 5 tackles for loss in 26-5 win. As his team did not qualify for the playoffs, this was the final game of his high school career. 

LB Austin Roon: Did not play. Season ended previously in a playoff loss.

DE Hayden Nelson: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss in 27-24 overtime win in first playoff game. If they win the next, and final, game, they are regional champs. There are no state playoffs after that.

DE Derek McDonald: 2 forced fumbles, 2 tackles for loss, several hurries in 49-0 win. McDonald only played one and a half quarters. Playoffs start in two weeks. 

TE Landon Morris: Did not play as season has ended. 

RB Josh Hough: 14 carries, 104 yards, 2 TDs in 43-30 WPIAL Final win. State playoffs are up next. 

WR Kendall Long: Did not play due to a slight ankle sprain. Team won 14-12. Expected to return this coming week for the second round playoff game.

OL Tyler Magnuson: Team won 35-0.

DB Malcolm Folk: Did not play as his team was on a bye. 

