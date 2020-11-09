Syracuse Commits Performance Report: November 6-9

Several class of 2021 Syracuse commits were in action over the weekend, with most playing on Friday but one on Saturday. Not all were in action, however. The following Syracuse commits have not played this season yet due to their state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as they have been delayed this fall or postponed until the spring of 2021: OT Enrique Cruz, WR Umari Hatcher, DT Jaelin Moss, DT Terry Lockett, LB Malik Matthew, OL Kalan Ellis, OL Austyn Kauhi, DT Elijah Fuentes, OL Wes Hoeh, QB Justin Lamson.

DB Duce Chestnut: Plays Monday night. Will update after his game.

WR Oronde Gadsden: 1 catch, 15 yards in 33-23 loss. Per Gadsden, his team only threw the ball a handful of times this game.

DE Jatius Geer: 19 tackles, 1 sack, 10 tackles for loss and one two point conversion in 52-18 win.

LB Austin Roon: Did not play. Season ended last week in a playoff loss.

DE Hayden Nelson: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss in 47-14 win.

DE Derek McDonald: 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, multiple hurries in 23-0 win.

TE Landon Morris: Did not play due to injury. Injury is not considered serious.

RB Josh Hough: 21 carries, 368 yards, 3 touchdowns in 50-27 playoff semifinals win.

WR Kendall Long: 2 catches, 24 yards in 35-10 win.

OL Tyler Magnuson: Team lost 35-0.

DB Malcolm Folk: Did not play as he was held out as a precaution from the injury suffered last week. Team won 38-9, however. They have a bye this coming week, and he is expected to return after that.