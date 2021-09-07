September 7, 2021
Syracuse Commits' Performances: Weekend of September 3rd

How Orange class of 2022 pledges performed this week.
Most of Syracuse football's class of 2022 commits were in action across the country this past weekend. Here is how they performed. 

DB Dom Foster - Warren G Harding (Ohio): Lost 17-10 vs Hudson. 19 carries, 125 yards, 1 TD, 50 passing yards, 1 tackle. 

DL Q'Yaeir Price - DePaul Catholic (NJ): Won 40-19 vs Cardinal Hayes. 14 tackles, 5 tackles for loss. 

LB Mekhi Mason - Monsignor Pace (FL): Lost 27-15 vs Dade Christian. 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack. 

OT Chad Schuster - Franklin (WI): Won 49-7 vs Indian Trail. Schuster played tackle but sat out the second half as his team had a big lead. 

RB LeQuint Allen - Millville (NJ): Won 62-0 vs Mainland Regional. 11 carries, 138 yards, 1 catch, 30 yards, 1 touchdown. Only played the first half. 

WR Donovan Brown - Quince Orchard (MD): Won 58-0 vs Whitman. 2 catches, 73 yards, 2 touchdowns. 

DL Belizaire Bassette - American Heritage (FL): Won 26-24 vs Chaminade-Madonna. Bassette did not play. 

DB Quan Peterson - South Pointe (SC): Team did not play as it was in quarantine. 

DB Jeremiah Wilson - Osceola (FL): Lost 21-20 vs Cocoa. 

OL Joe Cruz - Sachem North (NY): Season opener in Saturday, September 11th at Brentwood. 

DL Malachi Davis - Holt (MI): Won 44-14 vs Mason. 9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss. 

DB Cornell Perry - Woodhaven (MI): Won 46-0 vs Lincoln Park. 

